TARTE Announces Partnership With Turkish Coffee Lady

Turkish American Repertory Theater and Entertainment has announced the partnership with Turkish Coffee Lady starting with the production of Daughters of Anatolia.

While Daughters of Anatolia cast and crew get ready for the upcoming production on April 20th 2024 @3pm and April 21 st @ 7 pm, Hasan Kale is working on his amazing art that will be part of the production.

Hasan Kale is a world-renowned micro artist master, involved in painting since his early childhood, began his career by drawing miniatures in Istanbul.

One of Turkey's most famous and talented artists, Kale uses his miniature drawing talents for his paintings, tries to interpret miniature art with a contemporary eye. He paints on things we see, are exposed or ignored in our daily lives like rice grain, a nail, a silk cocoon, a needle, a butterfly wing.

Kale considers these micro-works as a turning point for his career, "Things we usually see can turn into something invisible" he says and tries to call attention to that notion. As the Sun newspaper wrote, the artist, one of the world's pioneers of micro art, who started a new language as Turkey's Micro-angelo, aims to share his knowledge and experience with his students through his domestic and international exhibitions to promote his art by winning new friends from different countries around the world, to create new original jewelry designs, to support the Turkish Chefs NationalTeam in the Olympics in art, to make his own television programs on culture and art with micro art, to organize exhibitions and workshops to promote his country in art fairs abroad, and continues to take part in every pleasant project that has different fields. Kale, by drawing onto micro objects, opens a new window and a perspective, builds up a new language in the art world. He is also showing effort to transfer his knowledge to new generations through seminars and conferences in universities and high schools and proliferate in micro art by adding new objects to old ones.

Turkish Coffee Lady is dedicated to preserving the authentic essence of Turkish coffee and cultivating a vibrant community space. Beyond serving the finest Turkish coffee, their commitment lies in fostering connections. Turkish coffee culture is recognized by UNESCO's World Heritage list as a cultural inheritance that should be protected. That culture has helped define our identities for centuries, and our dedicated team is eager to continue that tradition -- one coffee at a time.

Daughters of Anatolia is directed by Jessica Brater, stage managed by Danny Gonzales, production design by Cagla Karslioglu, costume manager Alara Alarcin.

Cast: Ayse Eldek, Ezgi Cohen, Feryal Kilisli, Artemis Zara Gultekin, Mine Ozyavuz.

For tickets: https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/2024/4/20/daughters-of-anatolia.