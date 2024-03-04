Syracuse Stage To Present The Agatha Christie Classic MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Syracuse Stage continues its 50th Anniversary Season with “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted for the stage by playwright Ken Ludwig. Directed by Syracuse Stage artistic director Robert Hupp, the show will run March 13 – 31 in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse.

First published as a novel in 1934, “Murder on the Orient Express” (released in the United States under the title “Murder in the Calais Coach”) follows Agatha Christie's most enduring character, Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, as he travels on urgent business from Istanbul to London aboard the luxurious trans-continental train. Poirot is accompanied, in classic Christie fashion, by a parade of eccentric – and dubious – co-passengers, all of whom become instant suspects when one of them turns up dead.

Ken Ludwig adapts the original source material – inspired, in part, by the real-life kidnapping and murder of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh's infant son in 1932 – into a taut, theatrical nailbiter, replete with the same tense, close-quartered sleuthing that has made the story a fan favorite for 90 years.

With “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express,” Syracuse Stage Artistic Director Bob Hupp makes his 50th Anniversary Season directorial debut, after leading the company's revival of Thornton Wilder's “Our Town” in 2023.

“It's exciting to bring Christie's memorable murder mystery to life with such an exceptionally talented cast and creative team,” said Hupp. “Many actors in our cast are Syracuse Stage favorites; we're also thrilled to introduce you to exceptional actors who are new to Syracuse.”

Led by Jason O'Connell (returning to Syracuse Stage after starring in “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Eureka Day, “Talley's Folley” and “Amadeus”) as Hercule Poirot, the cast includes John Tufts (“A Christmas Carol,” “The Play That Goes Wrong”) as Ratchett/Colonel Arbuthnot, Blake Segal (“Our Town,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Matilda The Musical,” “Noises Off”) as Hector MacQueen, Angie Janas (“The Play that Goes Wrong,” “Pride and Prejudice”) as Greta Ohlsson, Isa Providence (“Our Town”) as Mary Debenham and Shabazz Green (“The Play That Goes Wrong”) as Monsieur Bouc.

The ensemble cast also features Shannon Lamb as Helen Hubbard, Barbara Kingsley as Princess Dragomiroff, Sarah Joyce as Countess Andrenyi, Tanner Efinger as Michel the Conductor and Ryan P. Kennedy as Head Waiter, all making their Syracuse Stage debuts.

The design team features the return of many Syracuse Stage veterans, with lavish sets by Czerton Lim (set designer: “Clue,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”), luxurious lights by Dawn Chiang (lighting design: “Amadeus,” “Native Gardens,” “Next to Normal”), elaborate costumes by Tracy Dorman (costume design: “Tender Rain,” “Our Town”), expansive soundscapes by Daniela Hart and Uptown Works (sound design: “Espejos: Clean”), marvelous wigs by Bobbie Zlotnick (wig design: “Tender Rain,” “Our Town”) and cinematic projections by Nitsan Scharf (associate projections design: “Matilda The Musical”; assistant projections design: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”) with intimacy and fight direction by Hannah “Rock” Roccisano.

Hupp added: “Whether you're a life-long Christie fan, or you're meeting her famous detective Hercule Poirot for the first time, I think this production of ‘Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express' will be a treat for audiences of all ages.”

About the Artists

Born Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller in 1890 in the seaside town of Torquay in Devon, England, Dame Agatha Christie authored 66 novels and over a dozen short story collections, including “The A.B.C. Murders,” “Death on the Nile,” “Partners in Crime” and “Evil Under the Sun.” Known as the “Queen of Crime,” her works of detective fiction, often featuring her most famous characters Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, have been adapted into countless films, television series, comic books, video games and scores of successful stage plays – many written by Christie herself – including “The Mousetrap,” which has been continuously running in London's West End, save for a brief pause in 2020, since its premiere in 1952.

Ken Ludwig's plays have appeared on- and off-Broadway, on international stages and in countless regional theatres across the United States. His first play, “Lend Me a Tenor,” premiered in 1986, won two Tony Awards, and enjoyed a Tony Award nominated revival in 2010. Ludwig's work was last seen at Syracuse Stage in 2016 with his adaption of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes mystery “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”

Tickets

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. while all matinee performances begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office.

Pay-What-You-Will performances for “Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express” are March 13 – 17 inclusive; Prologue conversations, three pre-show discussions that take place one-hour before curtain on March 17, 23 and 28; the Post-show Talkback will take place on Sunday, March 17 after the 7:30 performance. Syracuse Stage has its open-captioned performances scheduled for March 20 and 31 at 2 p.m. and March 30 at 7:30 p.m., as well as an audio-described performance on Sunday, March 30 at 2 p.m. The Sensory Friendly performance – designed with unique considerations for autistic adults and children, patrons with anxiety, cognitive or physical disabilities and other sensory processing needs – will take place on Tuesday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m.

About Syracuse Stage:

Founded in 1974 and celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, Syracuse Stage is the non-profit, professional theatre company in residence at Syracuse University. It is nationally recognized for creating stimulating theatrical work that engages Central New York audiences and significantly contributes to the artistic life of Syracuse University, where it is a vital partner in achieving the educational mission of the University's Department of Drama. Stage's mission is to tell stories that engage, entertain, and inspire people to see life beyond their own experience. Each season, 70,000 patrons enjoy an adventurous mix of new plays, and bold interpretations of classics and musicals, featuring the finest theatre artists. In addition, Stage maintains a vital educational outreach program that annually serves more than 15,000 students from 14 counties. Nationally, Syracuse Stage is a member of the Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for American theatre; The League of Resident Theatres (LORT), the largest professional theatre association in the country; the Professional Non-Profit Theatre Coalition (PNTC), independent venues, promoters, and festivals representing every state, Washington, D.C., and Guam. Regionally, Syracuse Stage is a member of the Arts and Cultural Leadership Alliance (ACLA), Center State CEO, the University Hill Corporation, and the East Genesee Regent Association.