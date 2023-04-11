Syracuse Stage Golden Gala Celebrates 50 Years Of Remarkable Storytelling

Syracuse Stage announced that it will launch its year-long 50th anniversary celebration at the Golden Gala on April 14 in the Grand Ballroom at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown. The evening festivities include a look back at five decades worth of theatre costume design and high-flying entertainment by renowned New York City performers 2 Ring Circus. All proceeds from the gala support artistic, community engagement and educational programming at Syracuse Stage.

Also, part of Gala is a silent auction that is open to Gala attendees and the public. Bidding is open now for the online silent auction and includes a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences, some starting at $30. A full list of items and descriptions is available for viewing and bidding online.

"Gathering together with new supporters and longtime patrons alike at our annual gala is always a thrill," said Jill A. Anderson, Syracuse Stage Managing Director. "This year, the event marks the beginning of a celebration of our first 50 years of storytelling and a springboard to the next 50 years of building community throughout Central New York and beyond. Whether you've been a fan of Stage for 50 years or 50 days, we invite you to join in this journey."

Auction registration is available at thegoldengala.givesmart.com or by texting THEGOLDENGALA to 76278. Items available for bidding include Bruce Springsteen tickets at the JMA Wireless Dome; one-of-a-kind theatre memorabilia; travel opportunities to exotic locales with round-trip airfare and deluxe accommodations, valid for three years with no blackout dates, and locations closer to home; specialty gift baskets; restaurant packages; and much more. Bidding closes Friday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m.

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Bousquet Holstein PLLC

Cathedral Candle Company

Mangano Law, PLLC

Jacki + Michael Goldberg

Nancy Green + Tony Marshall

National Grid

Sharon Sullivan + Paul Phillips

Syracuse University

The Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation

The Hayner Hoyt Corporation

GOLD SPONSORS

Ashley McGraw Architects, DPC

Ernst and Young, LLC

Mower