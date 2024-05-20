Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park Returns For Its 22nd Year With HAMLET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park has announced its upcoming production of Shakespeare's iconic tragedy, Hamlet. The play will be staged at the beautiful Thornden Park for the first two weekends in June.

"We are excited to bring Hamlet to Thornden Park this June. Basil Allen will bring his customary intensity and nuanced characterization to the role of Hamlet," says Dan Stevens, Producing Artistic Director of Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park.

The talented Basil Allen will lead the stellar cast, bringing his captivating presence to the role of the tortured Hamlet. Prepare to be swept away by Allen's performance as he grapples with grief, betrayal, and the weight of revenge.

Syracuse Shakespeare-In-The-Park offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of live theater in a breathtaking outdoor setting. Spread out a blanket on the grass of Thornden Park and let the Bard's words transport you to another time and place.

This production of Hamlet, directed by Anne-Margaret Childress and Jay Merante, promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience. Witness the power of Shakespeare's timeless text brought to life by an incredible cast. Take advantage of this great opportunity to connect with a classic masterpiece in a relaxed, beautiful outdoor setting.

Show Dates and Times:

Taking place Fri June 7, 14 @ 5:30 PM Sat June 8, 15 @ 5:30 PM Sun Jun 9, 16 @ 2:00 PM at Thornden Park Amphitheatre at Thornden Park, Syracuse, NY. Tickets available at https://ssitp.ticketleap.com/hamlet-2024.

