Summerland Music Society Will Perform Chamber Music at the Park Theater This Month

Later this month, the Park Theater will host Summerland Music Society's Violin & Piano Recital featuring the music of Brahms, Sarasate, Kreisler and Still. The concert will take place on August 12, 2021.

Ticket Price: Suggested Donation - $10.00

Doors Open: 6:30pm

Showtime: 7pm

Founded in 2010, Summerland Music Society increases accessibility to the arts through the presentation of high quality, professional chamber music performances. Summerland Music Society's innovative programming inspires a greater appreciation and understanding of classical music in the Adirondack community and beyond. Please visit www.summerlandmusicsociety.com for more information.

Purchase tickets at https://www.parktheatergf.com/event/summerland-music-society-violin-piano-recital/.