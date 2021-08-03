Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summerland Music Society Will Perform Chamber Music at the Park Theater This Month

The concert will take place on August 12, 2021.

Aug. 3, 2021  
Later this month, the Park Theater will host Summerland Music Society's Violin & Piano Recital featuring the music of Brahms, Sarasate, Kreisler and Still. The concert will take place on August 12, 2021.

Ticket Price: Suggested Donation - $10.00
Doors Open: 6:30pm
Showtime: 7pm

Founded in 2010, Summerland Music Society increases accessibility to the arts through the presentation of high quality, professional chamber music performances. Summerland Music Society's innovative programming inspires a greater appreciation and understanding of classical music in the Adirondack community and beyond. Please visit www.summerlandmusicsociety.com for more information.

Purchase tickets at https://www.parktheatergf.com/event/summerland-music-society-violin-piano-recital/.


