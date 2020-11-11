Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre of Ithaca Launches SAVE YOUR SEAT Campaign

For just $100 per seat, you can inscribe a plaque placed on a seat within the Theatre.

Nov. 11, 2020  

The Coronavirus Pandemic has put a great strain on the State Theatre of Ithaca's not-for-profit Theatre. Without show revenue to sustain it, the venue is looking at a $160,000 deficit for this fiscal year.

To help out, the theatre has launched the Save Your Seat campaign! For just $100 per seat, you can inscribe a plaque placed on a seat within the Theatre, offering a commemorative way to help close the gap the pandemic has created.

Celebrate a loved one, honor an arts enthusiast or give a gift to the person who has everything. Saving Your Seat with a personalized plaque not only guarantees a visible legacy in the beautiful, historic space, it will also directly help the venue remain sustainable through this unprecedented shutdown.

Learn more or purchase your own at https://www.stateofithaca.org/save-your-seat/.


