Southampton Arts Center Reveals Lineup of Events For August

Southampton Arts Center welcomes August with Studio classes, Films, Talks, Hampton's Jazz Fest, Kids' programming, and much more. In addition to other events, SAC’s new exhibition, CHANGE AGENTS: WOMEN COLLECTORS SHAPING THE ART WORLD, curated by Kate Fowle, Folasade Ologundudu, and Xiaoyu Weng, opens on Saturday, July 22. Here’s what’s on deck at SAC this month…

Kids: Ramblin' Dan - Tuesdays, August 1, 8, 15, 22 + 29 @ Various Times

Ramblin' Dan’s Freewheelin' Band provides high-energy and engaging music classes for kids 0-4 years old. Driven by playful musicality and skillful guitar work, sessions are about having fun in a pressure-free and comforting atmosphere, helping kids gain confidence. Using the music to lead the way, your bandleader will help your kids jam along on instruments, use various props for activities (parachutes, scarves, umbrella dances, puppets), read song-based books, learn sign language, do animal-play, and of course clap, dance and sing along.

Talk: How to Talk to Friends and Family About Mental Health - Friday, August 4 @ 11 AM

Hope for Depression Research Foundation (HDRF) and Southampton Arts Center are thrilled to present "How to Talk to Friends and Family About Mental Health," a conversation with acclaimed psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Boardman and other special guests. Anyone can experience mental health challenges. Friends and family can make all the difference in a person’s recovery process. Join us for an honest discussion that will provide insights and guidance for helping loved ones in need. Dr. Boardman is the founder of Positive Prescription, a blog sharing practical strategies to boost emotional resilience and achieve well-being, and the author of “Everyday Vitality; Turning Stress into Strength.”

Studio: Figure Drawing - Fridays, August 4, 11 + 25 @ 1 PM

Working from a live model, artist Linda Capello’s figure drawing workshop will explore techniques of line, mass, gesture, proportion, and foreshortening, starting with short poses and working towards one long pose. Limited availability – registration is required.

Film: Figures Transformed by Lana Jokel - Saturday, August 5 @ 7 PM

At Southampton Arts Center, Figures Transformed showcased the works of three artists from different generations who use the figure as the central imagery in their work. Deborah Buck uses anthropomorphic and imagery figures to create an other-worldly environment that beckons us to participate in a world beyond ours. Hal Buckner utilizes the female figure to empower, celebrate and alter the art's historical canon. Elizabeth Strong-Cuevas focused on the figure’s head as a representation of the whole, exploring inner consciousness, outer space, and communication through space and time. Directed by Lana Jokel.

Wellness: RitmoFit - Sunday, August 6 @ 2 PM

RitmoFit is a fitness and wellness journey that delivers a new breed of inclusive interval training which blends elements of tabata, dance, calisthenics, yoga, martial arts, breathwork, and air drumming. This experience is a dynamic collaboration between entrepreneurs Mila Tina and Vanessa Acero. Their mission is to inspire, empower, and create a community for women to find support and celebrate their beauty and power via exercise, auditory art, live music, and creative self-expression in an inclusive, safe, and fun environment.

Film: Jumanji - Sunday, August 6 @ 8 PM

Join Southampton Arts Center as we present Jumanji (1995).

A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While exploring an old mansion, the youngsters find a curious, jungle-themed game called Jumanji in the attic. When they start playing, they free Alan Parrish (Robin Williams), who's been stuck in the game's inner world for decades. If they win Jumanji, the kids can free Alan for good -- but that means braving giant bugs, ill-mannered monkeys, and even stampeding rhinos!

Kids: Craft Studio - Mondays, August 7, 14, 21 + 28 @ Various Times

Little Hands Art: A 45-minute art class where toddlers can experience an exploration of art! With step-by-step art lessons and quick-changing activities, it is the perfect way to get your little ones excited to craft! We finish each class with a dance party to get our wiggles out! This is a with-caregiver class and requires adult participation!

Coolest Crafter Class: Join us for 1 hour or the full 2 hours for this great after-camp art class! The trendiest crafts, coolest techniques, and most fun vibe for enthusiastic budding artists. Tons of different mediums will be explored and used to craft the raddest works of art with a different project each week!

Hamptonsfilm Film Camp: Summer 2023 - August 7-11 @ 10 AM

The week starts off with campers brainstorming and writing a script for a short film. Once the idea is set, campers start planning the project, selecting acting roles, and scouting locations. Campers may make costumes and props based on the idea, plus there is a day dedicated to learning about acting and how to direct actors on set. Next comes production, when campers will rotate through the major roles: director, camera assistant, actor and more, utilizing professional technology.

Talk: Broadway Producers Panel Discussion - Thursday, August 10 @ 7 PM

Against the awe-inspiring backdrop of Southampton Art Center’s exhibition, SAC is delighted to host a conversation among some of Broadway’s most accomplished female producers. In a panel, Arielle Tepper, Wendy Federman, and Fiona Rudin will share stories, challenges, and insights from their remarkable careers. Stephanie Lee will moderate the panel. Lee, born into the family business, has worked her way through just about every position in the company. Now, as CEO/President of Broadway.com, Stephanie has the unique advantage of being able to offer her team and clients more than 20 years of hands-on experience and knowledge of group trips to Broadway.

Film: Empowers Africa: World Elephant and World Lion Film Night - Sunday, August 13 @ 7:30 PM

Empowers Africa is hosting World Elephant and World Lion Film Night. The evening features special screenings of acclaimed conservation documentaries, including the recently released Secrets of the Elephants by James Cameron, narrated by Natalie Portman. Bring your blanket or beach chair and enjoy a beautiful outdoor movie under the stars. The film starts at dusk.

SUMMERFEST - Saturday, August 19 @ 6 PM

Come and be a part of our annual Summerfest fundraiser, organized to support the Southampton Arts Center. Honoring Simone Levinson 2023 Champion of the Arts Award. Held on the grounds of Southampton Arts Center.

Film: You Resemble Me - Thursday, August 24 @ 6:30 PM

Southampton Arts Center proudly presents "You Resemble Me," an extraordinary and emotionally charged film that explores the profound journey of two inseparable sisters tragically torn apart during their childhood. As these young women navigate the challenges of entering adulthood alone, they embark on a profound quest to rediscover and reclaim their true identities, testing the depths of their resilience and inner strength. Join us for an award-winning cinematic experience that delves into the complexities of sisterhood, resilience, and the enduring power of the human spirit. A special Q&A and reception with the film's director, writer and producer, Dina Amer, and producer Elizabeth Woodward immediately follows the screening.

Talk + Panel: Never Enough - Friday, August 25 @ 11 AM

Join Southampton Arts Center as we present award-winning journalist and social commentator Jennifer B. Wallace, who will be discussing her latest book, Never Enough, in a panel discussion with Dr. Samantha Boardman, a New York-based positive psychiatrist, who is committed to fixing what’s wrong and building what’s strong. A book signing will take place after the panel. Books will be available for sale at the front entrance.

Live: Hamptons Jazz Fest - Harlem Gospel Choir + Celeb MC - Friday, August 25 @ 7 PM

Join us for an evening of jazz! Southampton Arts Center and Hamptons Jazz Fest will present Harlem Gospel Choir & Celeb MC. performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues. The World-Famous Harlem Gospel Choir is synonymous with power vocals, glorious sound, and infectious energy. For over two decades, they have been America’s premier gospel choir and have toured the globe, thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of black gospel music.

Film: Mountainfilm on Tour - Sunday, August 27 @ 7:30 PM

“Inspiring Audiences to Create a Better World" using the power of film, art and ideas, Mountainfilm inspires audiences to create a better world. Mountainfilm Festival brings together a community of filmmakers and change makers, showcasing documentary films that celebrate adventure, activism, social justice, environment, and indomitable spirit. The film starts at dusk.

Talk: Rising Collectors Panel - Thursday, August 31 @ 7 PM

Southampton Arts Center invites you to be a part of an intimate panel discussion.

SAC’s galleries are open Thursday through Monday from 12 to 5 PM until Labor Day Weekend. Learn more and register for events at southamptonartscenter.org/events.

General Operating Support is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. CHANGE AGENTS: WOMEN COLLECTORS SHAPING THE ART WORLD presenting sponsors are Simone and David Levinson and Sotheby’s. FILM @ SAC is sponsored by Brown Harris Stevens with media support from The Southampton Press. KIDS @ SAC is sponsored by Tee & Charles Addams Foundation.