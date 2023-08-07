Southampton Arts Center Reveals 2023 Edition of Summerfest

Southampton Arts Center has announced details for the 2023 edition of SummerFest, the institution’s annual fundraising gala taking place on Saturday, August 19. Coinciding with the institution’s 10th anniversary, the event will honor the Museum’s Founding Co-Chair Simone Levinson, whose tenure at the Arts Center reveals her commitment to the stewardship and preservation of art in Southampton’s historic village. During the event, Levinson will receive the 2023 Champion of the Arts Award.

Generating about a third of Southampton Arts Center’s annual contributed income, SummerFest allows the institution to continue their year-round, world-class programming and serve the dynamic Hamptons community. The funds support four exhibitions and more than 150 events throughout the year, allowing the museum to welcome over 45,000 visitors to experience art, film, wellness, dance, theater, children’s events, and more.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Academy Award Winner Ariana DeBose and Broadway Star and Grammy Nominee Jessica Vosk. Guests will enjoy food from Aqualina and participate in a live and silent auction of works including celebrity photographer Harry Benson, whose exhibition A Moment in Time: Iconic Images by Harry Benson was recently on view at Southampton Arts Center.

Currently on view through September 30, 2023, and available for access after-hours during the event, Change Agents: Women Collectors Shaping the Art World marks the first exhibition of its kind at the Arts Center by uniting the unparalleled visions of 14 women collectors dedicated to championing artists and further impacting the cultural landscape through dynamic discourse and an ambition for change.

“We are honored to celebrate Founding Co-Chair of the Southampton Arts Center, Simone Levinson,” said Christina Mossaides Strassfield, Executive Director of the Museum. “Through her extraordinary vision for the building, exhibitions, and programming, Southampton Arts Center has become a prime destination for residents of and visitors to the Hamptons alike.”





Event sponsors include Bulgari, Sotheby’s, Bloomberg Philanthropies, KPMG, L&L Holding Company, Shearman & Sterling, GTIS Partners, and Purist. For more information, including the purchase of tickets and tables, visit https://www.southamptonartscenter.org/summerfest.