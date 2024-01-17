Single Tickets to BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Capital Repertory Theatre Go On Sale This Week

Capital Repertory Theatre announced that tickets for the upcoming performance of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Tickets were previously available to subscribers of theREP, Thursday begins the sale of single tickets for the run July 12- Aug. 18.

Long before she was Carole King, a chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and by the time she reached her twenties, she had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll. But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

For six years, “Beautiful,” the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Carole King musical, thrilled Broadway audiences, and now “Beautiful” comes to theREP in its own up-close-and-personal production that will give you the ride of a lifetime!

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Tapestry,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “Natural Woman,” this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember—and the story you’ll never forget.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will host various special event nights throughout the run. Opening night, July 16, will include a complimentary post-show champagne toast. Chef’s Table, July 23, will feature hors d’oeuvres provided by local restaurants. Thirsty Thursday, Aug. 1, will feature light fare and tasting samples from local breweries, cideries and distilleries. Behind the Scenes, Aug. 4, is a free and open pre-show conversation from our producing artistic director. The ASL performance for this show will be on Saturday, July 27.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online visit Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.