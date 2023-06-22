Single Tickets for Two Capital Repertory Theatre 23-24 Subscription Shows on Sale Friday

Single tickets for “What the Constitution Means to Me” and “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” will be on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday, June 23. Both shows are part of Capital Repertory Theatre's 23-24 subscription season. Subscriptions, which include “Sweat,” “Three Mothers,” Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” as well as a cross-venue show at Proctors, are still available.

“What the Constitution Means to Me,” by Heidi Schreck, will be at theREP starting Friday, September 15 through Sunday, October 8. The smash Broadway hit kicks off the new season at theREP with a special production. Schreck's boundary-breaking, timely and thought-provoking play breathes new life into how to think about the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the lives of future generations of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” by Colin Escott, will be at theREP starting Friday, November 24 through Sunday, December 24. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, donned with Christmas tree, garland and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. The gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present and future. It's a jam-packed evening of holiday hits to celebrate year after year! The team of the Tony-nominated prequel, “Million Dollar Quartet,” invites you to come and join another unforgettable jam session, as these legendary performers create a scrumptious, hit-filled, holiday confection, including “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree,” “I'll Be Home for Christmas” and many more!

Each show will feature certain special nights throughout their runs, including a post-show champagne toast on opening night, Chef's Table featuring local restaurants, an ASL performance, Thirsty Thursday and a pre-show behind-the-scenes presentation. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.