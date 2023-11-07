Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Single Tickets On Sale This Week For SWEAT and THREE MOTHERS at Capital Repertory Theatre

Tickets will go on sale on November 9.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Single Tickets On Sale This Week For SWEAT and THREE MOTHERS at Capital Repertory Theatre

Single tickets for “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage and the world premiere of “Three Mothers” by Ajene D. Washington will be on sale for theREP Thursday, Nov. 9. Tickets will be available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

 

“Sweat” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play that exposes the devastating impact of the loss of work in America's Rust Belt, circa 2000. Based on interviews with residents of Reading, Pennsylvania, Lynn Nottage brings her breathtaking storytelling to characters and situations that have become far too recognizable in the heart of de-industrialized America. At the local hangout for steel workers, resentment explodes when one of the regulars gets a promotion and delivers the news that the factory is cutting jobs and wages by 60%. A strike is imminent. Sides are drawn. As friendship gives way to betrayal, an act of violence changes everything forever. “Sweat” will be on the MainStage at theREP March 8-31, 2024.

 

“Three Mothers” is the winner of the 2022 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit, making its debut only at theREP. On June 21, 1964, three college students, James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman were tortured and murdered by the Ku Klux Klan in Neshoba County, Mississippi. Their crime was registering Black Americans to vote and being born Black or Jewish. Taking inspiration from the 1964 photo of their bereft mothers leaving the final funeral together, “Three Mothers” is the imagined moment afterward, in Carolyn Goodman's home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, when the three women forged an unbreakable bond and commitment to the Civil Rights Movement. “Three Mothers” will be on the MainStage at theREP April 26-May 12, 2024.

 

Both shows will continue with special event nights through their respective runs beginning with a surprise event throughout the preview performance weekend. On opening night, each show will include a complimentary post-show champagne toast. Next, the theatre will host Chef's Table night where hors d'oeuvres will be provided by a local restaurant as well as Thirsty Thursday night with light fare and tasting samples from local breweries, cideries and distilleries. Also, patrons can get a look behind the scenes with our producing artistic director, Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill for a free pre-show conversation. Each show will also have a specialty ASL performance featuring sign language interpreters which can be booked through the Box Office at Proctors.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tickets On Sale This Week Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tickets On Sale This Week

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Schenectady from April 5 to April 7. The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre goes on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 9.

2
Jim Brickman, Judy Collins & More to Kick Off the Holiday Season at Universal Preserva Photo
Jim Brickman, Judy Collins & More to Kick Off the Holiday Season at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs

Jim Brickman, Judy Collins, and other holiday favorites are set to kick off the holiday season at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Don't miss out on these festive shows! Tickets available at the Box Office or online.

3
2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Wraps 12th Edition Photo
2023 Rochester Fringe Festival Wraps 12th Edition

The 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival (September 12-23) recently wrapped its twelfth festival and immediately started planning for 2024.  The non-profit festival, which like many arts organizations is still rebounding from the pandemic, saw a 39% increase in ticket sales over the 2022 festival.

4
Fort Salem Theater Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Full of Fantasy This Fall Photo
Fort Salem Theater Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Full of Fantasy This Fall

Join us at Fort Salem Theater for our production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, featuring a talented cast of local and professional actors. Don't miss this fall staging of Shakespeare's classic comedy.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip Video
Watch AMERICAN DAD Parody CATS In New Clip
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Central New York The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Theatre444 (11/16-11/19)Tracker
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription in Central New York Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription
Buy Mounjaro (Ozempic) online without prescription (9/09-11/09)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood in Central New York 4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Central New York The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Cohoes Music Hall (1/20-1/20)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Central New York To Kill a Mockingbird
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (6/04-6/05)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Central New York Moulin Rouge! The Musical
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You