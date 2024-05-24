Salt City Drag Battle To Return To Syracuse Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Salt City Drag Battle will return to the Archbold Theatre for the first time since 2019. Co-hosted by Darienne Lake and Aggy Dune, the event will feature eight contestants competing for the Salt City Drag Battle crown and a special performance from two-time winner Samantha Vega. The Salt City Drag Battle will be held at Syracuse Stage on June 8 at 8 p.m.

The eight performers – O'Nika Conda, Aria Vee, Fagitty Anne, Rhea Listic, Miiss Milky, Morticia Monroe, Nashley Tisdale and Opal Essence – represent talent from across New York State. Each contestant will serve up their best runway looks and will perform for the chance to go head-to-head in front of a panel of three judges for the final Lip Sync round.

The evening will feature a signature cocktail, wine, beer and light snacks. The Salt City Drag Battle is produced in consultation with Tanner Efinger and Breadcrumbs Productions. Tickets are $45 and are available at www.SyracuseStage.org/salt-city-drag-battle.

