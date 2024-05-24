Salt City Drag Battle To Return To Syracuse Stage

The Salt City Drag Battle will be held at Syracuse Stage on June 8 at 8 p.m.

By: May. 24, 2024
Salt City Drag Battle To Return To Syracuse Stage
Salt City Drag Battle will return to the Archbold Theatre for the first time since 2019. Co-hosted by Darienne Lake and Aggy Dune, the event will feature eight contestants competing for the Salt City Drag Battle crown and a special performance from two-time winner Samantha Vega. The Salt City Drag Battle will be held at Syracuse Stage on June 8 at 8 p.m.

The eight performers – O'Nika Conda, Aria Vee, Fagitty Anne, Rhea Listic, Miiss Milky, Morticia Monroe, Nashley Tisdale and Opal Essence – represent talent from across New York State. Each contestant will serve up their best runway looks and will perform for the chance to go head-to-head in front of a panel of three judges for the final Lip Sync round.

The evening will feature a signature cocktail, wine, beer and light snacks. The Salt City Drag Battle is produced in consultation with Tanner Efinger and Breadcrumbs Productions. Tickets are $45 and are available at www.SyracuseStage.org/salt-city-drag-battle.




