SUNY Potsdam Dance Professor Launches Online Portal For Classes, Resources, and More

SUNY Potsdam has moved its dance classes online! According to newyorkupstate.com, Assistant Professor of Dance Cynthia DuFault launched cyndance.org, which allows her four beginning and intermediate modern dance and ballet courses to have a resource center, a virtual community and a source of validation.

As part of the curriculum, the students write weekly self-assessments to evaluate how the classes are going.

DuFault acknowledged that there are some things that only in-person training can offer. But Cyndance allows the students to make new discoveries, set goals, balance their weekly routine, and find ways to work independently, despite dance classes being inherently a group activity.

DuFault also allows alumni to be part of the classes.

"We have been able to interact, bring our dance community back together, and in a heartfelt manner, restore our faith and humanity," she said. "Looking at it that way, the only true differences are that my living room has become my dance studio, and the spare bedrooms, dining rooms, and back gardens of the students have become their new dance spaces."

"Overall, dance remains a high priority in their lives," DuFault said of the students. "Because, for one, it helps with their morale during these times, as they dance their worries away."

Read more at newyorkupstate.com.





