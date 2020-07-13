SUNY New Paltz Announces New Model For 2020-21 Season

SUNY New Paltz has announced a new model for its 2020-21 season, due to the health crisis. Ken Goldstein, Chair, Professor of Design, made the announcement in a letter on the university's website.

"Since the health and safety of our community is our top priority, we must jettison the previous incarnation of our production season," the letter reads. "Instead, we have curated a new model for 2020-2021 that adheres to the most current protocols and practices suggested by experts in public health and in our profession."

The Department will produce approximately 10 staged readings this season, with titles to be announced at a later date. This structure allows for smaller groups to gather for shorter amounts of time and to more easily follow social distancing measures. Actors will also be able to wear various forms of masks.

"By telling more stories than we do in a typical production year, we are providing more experiential opportunities for students," Goldstein goes on to say. "Just as importantly, there will be more space for stories that provoke timely conversations and resonate with our community. The titles we produce will include underrepresented voices, and works from traditionally marginalized populations."

