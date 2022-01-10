SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Opens At Elmwood Playhouse

lmwood Playhouse is presenting "Songs for a New World" by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown, directed by Claudia Stefany with musical direction by Tony Bellomy.

"Songs for a New World" kicks off Elmwood's 75th Anniversary year and is the first musical since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a global hiatus on in-person gatherings in March of 2020. "Songs for a New World" was the first produced show by Jason Robert Brown ("Parade", "Bridges of Madison County.")



Representing a broad range of musical genres including pop, gospel and jazz, the songs are linked by a common theme that Brown says is about "the moment of decision. It's about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back." Although set in a variety of times and places, the show poignantly expresses the hopes and challenges of our present reality.



"The events of our lives are like an extraordinary string of singular pearls. The succession of those events, those moments, and the choices we make, dictate everything about who we are together and individually," remarked Claudia Stefany about this timely musical.



The cast of "Songs for a New World" includes John Ade, Jenn Bedell, Chad P. Hudson, Tyler Miranda, Zully Ramos, and Miran Robarts. Performances will run from Friday, January 14, 2022 - Saturday, February 5, 2022. "Songs For A New World" is presented by special arrangement Music Theatre International.



Audience members must be fully vaccinated, and proof of vaccination and ID must be presented. Unvaccinated children must present proof of a negative COVID test. During performances, all audience members must wear masks. Visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/covid19 to read the theater's current COVID policies and safety measures.