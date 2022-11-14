SNOW BUSINESS Returns to Fort Salem Theater in December

Last year's popular holiday revue, There's (Still) No Business Like Snow Business, is back on the Fort Salem Theater stage with familiar faces and fun new songs, running December 2-4. Tickets are on sale now at www.FortSalem.com.

"We never anticipated Snow Business as an annual event," said Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. "But after the incredible response from last year, we're so excited to celebrate the season with many of the talented performers our audiences know and love. This year's production is shaping up to be truly special and we're just thrilled to end the year with such a joyful event!"

Singing your favorite songs from Broadway musicals, classic holiday movies, and much more, this year's company features Iris Rogers (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Little Shop of Horrors, Steel Magnolias), Emily Jenkins (Grease, Bright Star), Noah Casner (Next to Normal, Grease, Bright Star), Chandler Hansen (Bright Star), Arianna Dreher (Bright Star), Alexandra Behmoiram (There's No Business Like Snow Business '21), Peter Bailey (Bright Star), Debbie Warnock (Steel Magnolias), Caroline Goss (Steel Magnolias), and the award-winning Susi Shoes Dancers!

Courtnie Harrington makes her directorial debut on the production. Audiences best know Harrington from her onstage performances in Bright Star, I Love You Because, Pride and Prejudice, The Diary of Anne Frank, and the inaugural production of There's No Business Like Snow Business. Fort Salem Theater co-owner Jared West (seen onstage in The Diary of Anne Frank, Pride and Prejudice and Bright Star) music directs.



There's (Still) No Business Like Snow Business performs Friday, December 2 (7:30), Saturday, December 3 (7:30), and Sunday, December 4 (2:00).

All tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com, or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200.