Performances run December 2-4.

Nov. 14, 2022  

SNOW BUSINESS Returns to Fort Salem Theater in December

Last year's popular holiday revue, There's (Still) No Business Like Snow Business, is back on the Fort Salem Theater stage with familiar faces and fun new songs, running December 2-4. Tickets are on sale now at www.FortSalem.com.

"We never anticipated Snow Business as an annual event," said Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. "But after the incredible response from last year, we're so excited to celebrate the season with many of the talented performers our audiences know and love. This year's production is shaping up to be truly special and we're just thrilled to end the year with such a joyful event!"

Singing your favorite songs from Broadway musicals, classic holiday movies, and much more, this year's company features Iris Rogers (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Little Shop of Horrors, Steel Magnolias), Emily Jenkins (Grease, Bright Star), Noah Casner (Next to Normal, Grease, Bright Star), Chandler Hansen (Bright Star), Arianna Dreher (Bright Star), Alexandra Behmoiram (There's No Business Like Snow Business '21), Peter Bailey (Bright Star), Debbie Warnock (Steel Magnolias), Caroline Goss (Steel Magnolias), and the award-winning Susi Shoes Dancers!

Courtnie Harrington makes her directorial debut on the production. Audiences best know Harrington from her onstage performances in Bright Star, I Love You Because, Pride and Prejudice, The Diary of Anne Frank, and the inaugural production of There's No Business Like Snow Business. Fort Salem Theater co-owner Jared West (seen onstage in The Diary of Anne Frank, Pride and Prejudice and Bright Star) music directs.


There's (Still) No Business Like Snow Business performs Friday, December 2 (7:30), Saturday, December 3 (7:30), and Sunday, December 4 (2:00).

All tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com, or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200.




Prior to this week’s arrival of the film-inspired musical PRETTY WOMAN to Proctors, I spoke with Adam Pascal, who previously played the role of Edward on Broadway, and is currently playing the role again on tour. His career includes some memorable movie and theater credits, including the distinguished role of Roger in the Broadway and cinema favorite, RENT.
Visitors can get into the spirit of the holiday season with dramatic performances of Dickens's 'Christmas Carol' at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18.
Central New Yorkers now have more opportunities to access live theatre at Syracuse Stage thanks to support from M&T Bank. With a $20,000 grant, the theatre will be able to substantially increase the number of pay-what-you-will performances for each show remaining in its 2022/2023 season and will also bring back the Stage for All program.
The Syracuse University Department of Drama continues the 2022/2023 season with the delicately romantic and funny play “Failure: A Love Story” (Nov. 11 – 19) directed by Thom Miller. Performances will be held in the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St.

November 10, 2022

Visitors can get into the spirit of the holiday season with dramatic performances of Dickens's 'Christmas Carol' at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18.
November 10, 2022

Central New Yorkers now have more opportunities to access live theatre at Syracuse Stage thanks to support from M&T Bank. With a $20,000 grant, the theatre will be able to substantially increase the number of pay-what-you-will performances for each show remaining in its 2022/2023 season and will also bring back the Stage for All program.
November 10, 2022

The Syracuse University Department of Drama continues the 2022/2023 season with the delicately romantic and funny play “Failure: A Love Story” (Nov. 11 – 19) directed by Thom Miller. Performances will be held in the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St.
November 9, 2022

Ancram Opera House has announced the four local storytellers for its popular series REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES, which will take place on Saturday, November 13 at 2 pm.
November 7, 2022

Warm up those vocal cords, Fort Salem Theater has announced auditions for their upcoming production of Spring Awakening!