SHIZ'KA's BRILLIANCE & FERVOR Moves To Live Streaming On YouTube This Saturday

The Coronavirus is challenging us all globally and creatives are rising to the occasion with Live Streaming becoming the go to way to keep commitments in place for performances, both for the artists and the population. Entertainment during these sequestered times is essential as is artists earning a living.

With swift reaction, concert promoters and producers around the world are moving to Live Streaming and in some cases, ticketed Live Streaming. ShiZ'ka's concert BRILLIANCE & FERVOR: Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Scarlatti & More will be presented as scheduled on her YouTube Channel as a free concert for all, this coming Saturday, March 21st at 2PM EST.

ShiZ'ka, 26 years old, is becoming known for her intense and refreshingly spontaneous delivery of some of the world's best-known classical music. In March she will be premiering music from the composers featured in the program title plus works from Chopin and Prokofiev. Constantly challenging herself to learn and master new works, ShiZ'ka is looking forward to her first Live Streaming concert.

Musae was handling ticket sales for the original concert and founder Yachtz Radcliff shares, "It is imperative artists not only continue to bring their art to the world; it is crucial for their livelihoods. We are adapting to this crisis by helping artists stream concerts live in immersive VR. Audiences are sent VR headsets, and artists are provided with special cameras for a seamless, high-quality experience for everyone."

To watch the free concert live please go to this link: SHIZKAPIANISTYOUTUBE. For more about ShiZ'ka, for updates on the concert and to listen to selections from SCARLATTI SONATAS, please visit ShizkaPianist.com.

To learn more about Musae's VR Concerts, please visit Musae.me.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You