Rochester Fringe Opens Tomorrow

The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival opens tomorrow and runs for 12 days through Saturday, September 24. The 11th Annual Rochester Fringe will offer more than 500 performances and events - over 125 of which are free - in 30+ downtown venues.

VENUE-CURATED SHOWS

All things Fringe can be found at rochesterfringe.com, which also features a variety of helpful search options (search shows by venue, age, dates, free, ASL interpreted, etc.). The free, 112-page Fringe Guide is currently at more than 40 Rochester locations (full list at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196149Â®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frochesterfringe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/visitor-info/festival-guide).

Tickets may be purchased online at rochesterfringe.com (no fees), by phone at 585-957-9837 (phone fees apply), or in-person at the Fringe Box Office (corner of Main and Gibbs Streets), and at venues one hour before show time (if tickets remain).