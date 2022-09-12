Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rochester Fringe Opens Tomorrow

The festival runs for 12 days through Saturday, September 24.

Sep. 12, 2022 Â 

The 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival opens tomorrow and runs for 12 days through Saturday, September 24. The 11th Annual Rochester Fringe will offer more than 500 performances and events - over 125 of which are free - in 30+ downtown venues.

VENUE-CURATED SHOWS

All things Fringe can be found at rochesterfringe.com, which also features a variety of helpful search options (search shows by venue, age, dates, free, ASL interpreted, etc.). The free, 112-page Fringe Guide is currently at more than 40 Rochester locations (full list at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196149Â®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frochesterfringe.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/visitor-info/festival-guide).

Tickets may be purchased online at rochesterfringe.com (no fees), by phone at 585-957-9837 (phone fees apply), or in-person at the Fringe Box Office (corner of Main and Gibbs Streets), and at venues one hour before show time (if tickets remain).


