Rochester Fringe Festival Sets 2024 Dates

The Rochester Fringe Festival, New York State's largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, has announced September 10-21, 2024 as this year's festival dates. It also announced the dates for the Venue-Show Submissions today. Shows, artists, and producers interested in performing at the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival may submit their production proposals to various Rochester venues using one easy application process via Click Here beginning on February 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM. Applications will be accepted through March 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM.

ROCHESTER FRINGE VENUE-SHOW SUBMISSIONS DETAILS:

The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully-realized productions during the festival, whether new works or previously produced shows. Artists are encouraged to propose their production plans to as many local Fringe venues as desired for live, in-person, and online, digital shows.

Venues curate on a rolling admission basis, so early application is strongly encouraged as performance slots fill very quickly.

Unlike most Fringe Festivals in the United States, there is no cost to apply.

Extensive details regarding the submission process can be found on the Fringe application website at backstage.rochesterfringe.com

The Rochester Fringe Festival itself does not book shows during this upcoming Venue-Show Submissions process.

Each venue selects, books, and negotiates contracts for their own shows directly with the artists. Bookings occur on a rolling basis throughout the Venue-Show Submissions period. Fringe venues showcase a myriad of art forms from drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, spoken word, dance and everything in between.

Performances will take place in more than 30 different venues located in neighborhoods around downtown Rochester. Artists will have an opportunity to apply to a variety of diverse Rochester venues including the following: Geva Theatre Center, Eastman School of Music (Kilbourn Hall and Hatch Hall), CenterStage Theatre at the JCC, The Focus Theater, Multi-use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC), the School of the Arts, Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, and the Spirit Room among others.

A complete list of this year's venues accepting submissions will be announced prior to February 13, 2024.

Shows requiring non-traditional, unique spaces are encouraged to complete the application form on the website and submit it to Fringe requesting a "Site-Specific" setting. Fringe organizers will work directly with those artists during the Venue-Show Submissions period regarding their site- specific show proposals. Prior site-specific locations have included Mt. Hope Cemetery, St. Joseph's Park, and even parked cars.

“Fringe audiences are hungry for new, inventive work and we encourage shows to apply early as venues curate on a rolling basis.” says Erica Fee, founding Festival Producer. “For 12 days, the Fringe creates palpable energy in Rochester. September can't come soon enough!”



The Fringe will announce its entire festival lineup and place tickets on sale in mid-July. The exact date and details will be announced via its website and social media channels.



The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival, one of the nation's largest fringe festivals, has also been recognized by the New York Times as “one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events” and is the current winner of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. More than 750,000 people have attended more than 5,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. It showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar.