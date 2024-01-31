Rochester Fringe Festival Sets 2024 Dates

Applications will be accepted through March 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM.
The Rochester Fringe Festival, New York State's largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, has announced September 10-21, 2024 as this year's festival dates. It also announced the dates for the Venue-Show Submissions today. Shows, artists, and producers interested in performing at the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival may submit their production proposals to various Rochester venues using one easy application process via Click Here beginning on February 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM. Applications will be accepted through March 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM.
The Fringe serves as a platform for artists to present their fully-realized productions during the festival, whether new works or previously produced shows. Artists are encouraged to propose their production plans to as many local Fringe venues as desired for live, in-person, and online, digital shows.
“Fringe audiences are hungry for new, inventive work and we encourage shows to apply early as venues curate on a rolling basis.” says Erica Fee, founding Festival Producer. “For 12 days, the Fringe creates palpable energy in Rochester. September can't come soon enough!”
The Fringe will announce its entire festival lineup and place tickets on sale in mid-July. The exact date and details will be announced via its website and social media channels.
The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival, one of the nation's largest fringe festivals, has also been recognized by the New York Times as “one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events” and is the current winner of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. More than 750,000 people have attended more than 5,000 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically. It showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar.
