Rochester Fringe Announces Full Spiegeltent Headliner Lineup

The Rochester Fringe Festival has announced today the full, curated festival lineup for the Spiegeltent and its adjacent Spiegelgarden, located at One Fringe Place (corner of Main and Gibbs Streets, across from Eastman Theatre), which operate for the entire duration of the festival (September 13-24).

Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, which runs all 12 nights of Fringe in the Spiegeltent, is an all-new WORLD PREMIERE from Matt Morgan and Heidi Brucker Morgan, back together at Fringe for the first time since 2019. The Las Vegas legends and Fringe favorites behind past years' Spiegeltent sold-out hits D'illusion, SideShow, and Eclectic Attraction bring a brand new tale of jaw-dropping variety and comedy. Princess Wendy (Heidi) - America's favorite inebriated party princess - is back, and happily-ever-after appears to be very short-lived when evil sorcerer Rod Raven (Matt) returns with hilarious hijinks galore.

Announced today is the all-new cast of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, which will feature renowned International Artists, including: juggler Dario Vazquez (Mexico), aerialist Kerlly Vazquez (Venezuela), skaters Yunier Padron and Diana Nikuliceva (Cuba), foot juggler Feven Hagopian (Ethiopia), contortionist Gana Oyunchimeg (Mongolia), and aerialist Giulia Piolamti (Italy). Aerialist Gregory McElroy, juggler Jacob D'Eustachio and the Morgans hail from the USA, along with LA-based live band The Rigs (TJ and Caitlin Stafford).

Announced today, late night weekend programming in the Spiegeltent will feature both a returning favorite and a brand-new show. From the hive mind of Rochester Fringe comes Late & Live, hosted by Fringe favorite and physical comedian Mark Gindick (Cirque du Soleil, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and The Late Show with David Letterman). This all-new, one-of-a-kind, artists' cabaret show will feature different Rochester Fringe performers both nights - all performing (potentially! raucous!) snippets from their individual shows to offer festival goers a sneak peek of the shows occurring at various venues.

During the final weekend, the hit Shakespeare-inspired, comedy show Shotspeare returns, by popular demand! Last performed in-person live at the 2019 Rochester Fringe and in 2020 with an online version, this year's show features Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet. Equal parts bacchanal and classical theater, Shotspeare takes the world's most beloved playwright, soaks him in beer, and flips him on his head. The show has garnered rave reviews from New York, Las Vegas, Adelaide Fringe, and previous Rochester Fringe engagements.

"We look forward to the palpable energy from all the new performers in Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow and Late & Live, as well as those returning in Shotspeare," says Festival Producer Erica Fee. "It promises to be an electric 12 days!"

Silent Disco, a total sell-out every year, will close each Friday and Saturday in the glamorous Spiegeltent with a giant dance party powered by a three-channel system and live DJs that let dancers switch up the music (and mood) at the touch of a button.

Returning favorites to the outdoor Spiegelgarden include the free, always packed-out Gospel Sunday (September 18 at 2 p.m.), where Reverend Rickey Harvey of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church leads an afternoon of sacred song by some of Rochester's best gospel artists including Glory House International Praise Team, Truly Committed, and Pastor Harvey's own group: Reverend Rickey Harvey and the Dynamic Dixie Wonders. From the annual sell-out comedy duo Bushwhacked comes a brand-new Dashboard Dramas VIII (four short plays in four parked cars) and Bushwhacked Backyard Bonfire, along with the debut of Bushwhacked British Bake Off: Game of Scones, an improvised take on The Great British Baking Show; and Bushwhacked Bridgerfun Ball(s), a Bridgerton spoof.

The annual, free Kids Day, featuring family friendly activities like chalk art and Disco Kids, returns as well on Saturday, September 24; and Pedestrian Drive-In screens nightly outdoor movies. Patrons can experience the 2022 theme, A Celebration of Song & Dance on Film, on the big screen with personalized audio via Silent Disco headphones. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Tickets are currently on sale online at rochesterfringe.com and by phone: (585) 957-9837 (additional fees apply).