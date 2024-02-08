Road Less Traveled Productions Reveals Bridge Program Mentees in Class of 2024

Road Less Traveled Productions is welcoming its second annual group of mentees into its 2024 Bridge Program.

"As an artist myself, a part of my mission statement is to help cultivate other artists of color that share the same passion and provide them tools to become successful. In our second year of the Bridge Program, our number of applicants has quadrupled, and we are already seeing an increased overall awareness of the program. This year we have some dynamic mentees that were selected and we are projecting major results from this year's Bridge Program class.” said Peter Johnson, Program Director.



Mentees of the 2024 Program Include:



Dwight Barlow

Dwight is an award-winning film director and screenwriter based in Buffalo, NY. He has made a name for himself in the film industry through his exceptional skills in directing and screenwriting. With an Associate’s degree in Information Technology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Cinematography, Dwight is well-equipped to bring his creative vision to life on the big stage. Dwight is the CEO and Creative Director of Fourteen Films Productions founded in 2020. With over 10 years of video production and video editing experience, Dwight has become an accomplished filmmaker, creating stunning visuals that captivate audiences. Dwight’s hard work and dedication to his craft have been recognized by his peers, earning him several film awards. His awards include Best Film, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Directing, Best Sound Design, Top 10 Placement, Best Character Use and Audience Choice Award winners in local, national, and international film competitions. These accolades are a testament to Dwight’s exceptional talent and commitment to excellence.



Isaiah Brown

Isaiah's passion for acting and storytelling has been a lifelong pursuit, ignited at a young age. He has dedicated time to theater camps and apprenticeships, cultivating a deep appreciation for the art of theater. Throughout his college years, Isaiah embodied diverse characters in various plays and musicals, including noteworthy roles such as Tom Collins in Rent, Horatio in Hamlet, and Chris in The Antipodes. Post-college, Isaiah's journey led him to Northern Stage Theater in Vermont, where he had the privilege of understudying the role of Chris in Sweat. This invaluable experience further enriched his understanding of the intricacies of theater production and the collaborative spirit that defines this art form. As Isaiah embarks on this new chapter with Road Less Traveled, he eagerly anticipates the challenges and growth that lie ahead. The opportunity to be a part of this dynamic theater community for the upcoming weeks is a prospect that fills him with anticipation and joy. Isaiah is excited about the possibilities and looks forward to contributing his passion and dedication to the creative endeavors that await.



Danielle Burning

Danielle Burning is very excited to be an acting mentee with Road Less Traveled Productions’ Bridge Program. Danielle has nearly a decade of experience with local community theaters. Favorite credits include: Bright Star (Alice Murphy) with Aurora Players, Charlotte's Web (Charlotte) with Rocking Horse Productions, and 9 to 5 (Roz Keith) with Niagara Regional Theater Guild. When not on stage, she can be found working as a Collection Development Librarian for the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library or with her nose stuck in a book.





Sia Rogers

Sia Rogers is a Sales and Marketing specialist. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Pittsburgh and Master’s Degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from St Bonaventure University. She participated in the prestigious Frances E. Kelley Oxford Program to work on and present a solid marketing plan to leadership of an international organization while studying at Oxford University in London, England and the Semester at Sea Program, an amazing multi-cultural study abroad program. Sia has held roles primarily in healthcare, media and banking. She serves as a Board Member on the Buffalo Olmsted Conservatory Board, the Ibero Business Center Board and member of Chair Erie County Legislature April Baskin’s team. Sia looks forward to joining the Road Less Traveled Theater Bridge Program to further strengthen her marketing skillset while relishing in her passion for theatre and the arts.



RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program specifically targeted for students and early career artists of color looking to get experience in the theatre industry to help develop their long-term career path. This unique opportunity is designed to promote diversity and inclusion for artists of color seeking a serious career in the arts industry.

The RLTP Bridge Program is a custom-built program that will provide members access to opportunities to any area of interest in the theatre industry to fit their needs. Students and early career artists of color will gain extensive knowledge in one specific concentration of the theatre arts including; Directing, Acting, Playwriting, All Areas of Design, and Stage Management. The Program is designed to increase the student’s awareness and appreciation for all areas of theatre with an emphasis on collaboration.

The RLTP Bridge Program is led by Program Director Peter Johnson, an academic instructor, actor and casting agent in Western New York.



MEET THE PROGRAM DIRECTOR:



Program Director Peter Johnson biography:

Peter Johnson is an actor, producer and casting director from Buffalo, New York. He is a graduate of New York Film Academy where he studied the art of acting and filmmaking. As an Actor, he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has TV credits from networks such as Lifetime, ION, and Hallmark, along with major studio credits from films such as Marshall and The First Purge. Peter has over 15 years’ experience being on stage and in front of the camera. He has collaborated with The Road Less Traveled Theater in the past starring in shows such as Race and Farragut North. Peter also owns his own independent production company; Xavier Productions, that specializes in the production of theater and film projects. His most recent produced film, The Blackness Project is a feature length documentary that provides in-depth interviews on race and culture from the minority perspective and was a featured story on CBS News in the Morning in 2019. Peter also has film industry credits as a Casting Director. He is the third member of the company “Casting Buffalo” which casts films, commercials and industrial training videos throughout the Tri-state area. In addition to these creative endeavors, Peter has an MFA from the University at Buffalo in media production and is a professor at SUNY Buffalo State College in their theater department. His mission as an artist is to continue to create educational work and inspire a generation of young artists that will elevate urban art and culture to the next level.