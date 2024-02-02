Review: LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES at Blackfriars Theatre

What did our critic think of LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES at Blackfriars Theatre?

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Geva Theatre Photo 3 Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Geva Theatre
FLIP CIRCUS Launches Brand New 2024 Tour In Paramus And Then Yonkers Beginning February 16 Photo 4 FLIP CIRCUS Launches Brand New 2024 Tour In Paramus And Then Yonkers Beginning February 16

Review: LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES at Blackfriars Theatre

“Les Liaisons Dangereuses” is a story with myriad adaptations. The 18th century novel was spun into a stage play in 1985 by playwright Christopher Hampton, which was then adapted into the 1988 film “Dangerous Liaisons”, which was THEN adapted into the 90’s cult sensation “Cruel Intentions.” It’s not hard to understand why; who doesn’t love tawdry palace intrigue with a dash (Splash? Tidal wave?) of sexuality and decadence? If these things are piquing your interest, better hurry to Rochester’s Blackfriars Theatre before February 11th.

In “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”, The Marquise de Merteuil (Erin-Kate Howard) and the Le Vicomte de Valmont (Rick Staropoli) are former lovers who still share an appetite for seduction. Embroiled in a game of revenge and manipulation, Merteuil goads Valmont into corrupting the virtuous – and betrothed - Cecile de Volanges (Campbell McDade Clay). But Valmont has his eye on another prize: honorable Madame de Tourvel (Kit Prelewitz). A tale of seduction set in France among aristocrats before the revolution, this is a classic drama exploring decadent sexuality, morals, and manipulation played as the ultimate game, with tragic results.

As noted, it’s not hard to understand the appeal of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” and its many adaptations. It overflows with sexual politics, backhandedness, manipulation, and twisted love triangles. It’s also easy to understand why subject matter of this nature would be endlessly adapted; these themes are timeless! Admittedly, “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” struck me as a little slow and overburdened with dialogue that didn’t do enough to propel the story forward, sentiments shared by a few nearby audience members during intermission (a criticism I would direct more at the playwriting and less at this production specifically).

That all said, as an **experience**, “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” has much to offer. Director Carl Del Buono brings a delectable 80’s flair to the production, throwing in everything from sunglasses to flashing lights to 80’s chart-toppers. And on the acting front, the cast—particularly the standout women performers-- of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” hold nothing back, led by a powerhouse performance by Erin-Kate Howard whose Marquise de Merteuil is powerful, magnetic, funny, and at times even a little frightening.

If laughs, corsets, promiscuity, and powdered wigs are to your liking, look no further than “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”; for tickets and more information, Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Chenango River Theatre Reveals Their 2024 Season Photo
Chenango River Theatre Reveals Their 2024 Season

The greater Binghamton area's only professional, non-profit Equity theatre, Chenango River Theatre, under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis will open their 2024 season on May 24. 

2
Rochester Fringe Festival Sets 2024 Dates Photo
Rochester Fringe Festival Sets 2024 Dates

The Rochester Fringe Festival, New York State's largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival, has announced September 10-21, 2024 as this year's festival dates.

3
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents Jefferson McDonalds GREAT BALLS OF FIRE Photo
Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents Jefferson McDonald's GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown, located at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland, will present the Central New York debut of Jefferson McDonald's Great Balls of Fire, an exciting and electric tribute created and performed by a former CRT performing intern who has toured the world with this concert event. 

4
ArtsRock Classical Candlelight Concerts Presents Parthenia Viol Consort, February 23 Photo
ArtsRock Classical Candlelight Concerts Presents Parthenia Viol Consort, February 23

ArtsRock presents Parthenia Viol Consort in the second of this season's Candlelight Concerts at the historic First Reformed Church in Nyack.

From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a native of Rochester, has acted on stages across Western New York, and is active in the local theatre community as a performer, musician, fundraiser, board member, and reviewe... (read more about this author)

Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Geva TheatreReview: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Geva Theatre
Review: THE CHRISTIANS at Out Of Pocket ProductionsReview: THE CHRISTIANS at Out Of Pocket Productions
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars TheatreReview: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre
Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre LeagueReview: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Videos

JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise! Video
JONAH's Gabby Beans is On the Rise!
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
TOP DRAWER in Central New York TOP DRAWER
Bridge Street Theatre (3/08-3/10)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Central New York To Kill a Mockingbird
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (6/04-6/05)
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Central New York The Marvelous Wonderettes
Cohoes Music Hall (6/28-7/21)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Central New York Jesus Christ Superstar
Proctors (4/05-4/07)
Come From Away in Central New York Come From Away
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Hairspray in Central New York Hairspray
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You