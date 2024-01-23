Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Geva Theatre

Read our full review here!

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Geva Theatre

There is perhaps no genre more storied and timeless than the ‘whodunit’, spanning classics from the early 20th century to today including everything from “Clue” to “Murder on the Orient Express”, many of which are reflected on the page, stage, and screen. This is especially true of “Dial M for Murder”, currently playing at Rochester’s Geva Theatre, which was made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film but originated as a play in 1952.  

The production of “Dial M for Murder” currently playing on Geva’s Wilson Stage is a new adaptation of the classic Hitchcock film, which was based on an original play by Frederick Knott. In it, Tony (Danny Gardner) is convinced that his wife Margot (Awesta Zarif) has been cheating on him. Now it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

Geva’s production of “Dial M for Murder” captures everything that makes murder mysteries such a crowd pleaser; it’s witty, tongue-in-cheek, and leaves the audience on the edge of their seat. It has all the intrigue of the classic Hitchcock film, but grabs the audience’s attention even more effectively when presented on a stage with a live audience. And with comedy infused throughout—particularly from Evan Zes’ Inspector Hubbard—the production pivots on a dime from smoky intrigue to slapstick British farce; it’s a real treat to behold.

Geva’s production of “Dial M for Murder” is sleek, stylish, and tremendously fun. It’s playing on their Wilson Stage until February 11th, for tickets and more information Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Opera Saratoga and Artists From Juilliard Collaborate on AMERICA SINGS at Caffè Len Photo
Opera Saratoga and Artists From Juilliard Collaborate on AMERICA SINGS at Caffè Lena

Opera Saratoga's America Sings recital series continues with a unique spin - passing the mic to young artists from The Juilliard School.

2
Basilica Hudson Issues Open Call For Artists, Sets Dates, & Shares Select Details For Photo
Basilica Hudson Issues Open Call For Artists, Sets Dates, & Shares Select Details For 24-HOUR DRONE

Basilica Hudson x 24-HOUR DRONE festival announces open call for artists. Find out more about this year's lineup and how to get involved.

3
The Company Theatre Presents OEDIPUS REX, February 15-25 Photo
The Company Theatre Presents OEDIPUS REX, February 15-25

The Company Theatre continues its 2023-24 season with the Sophocles' classic OEDIPUS REX, running February 15-25 at the historic Temple Building Theater, 50 Liberty Pole Way, in Rochester.

4
Single Tickets to BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Capital Repertory Theatre Go On Sa Photo
Single Tickets to BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Capital Repertory Theatre Go On Sale This Week

Capital Repertory Theatre announced that tickets for the upcoming performance of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Tickets were previously available to subscribers of theREP, Thursday begins the sale of single tickets for the run July 12- Aug. 18. 

From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a native of Rochester, has acted on stages across Western New York, and is active in the local theatre community as a performer, musician, fundraiser, board member, and reviewe... (read more about this author)

Review: THE CHRISTIANS at Out Of Pocket ProductionsReview: THE CHRISTIANS at Out Of Pocket Productions
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars TheatreReview: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre
Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre LeagueReview: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva TheatreReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Afterlife: a Ghost Story in Central New York Afterlife: a Ghost Story
Cohoes Music Hall (3/08-3/17)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY (6/06-6/16)
Hairspray in Central New York Hairspray
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
Hadestown in Central New York Hadestown
Landmark Theatre (4/16-4/21)
Les Miserables in Central New York Les Miserables
Proctors (3/19-3/24)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
Les Miserables in Central New York Les Miserables
Proctor's Theatre (3/19-3/24)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Central New York Jesus Christ Superstar
Forum Theatre (4/24-4/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You