Redhouse Presents a Diverse Take on Groundbreaking Classic A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Redhouse Arts Center opens their 2023/2024 season with the explosive and groundbreaking drama by Tennessee Williams, A Streetcar Named Desire. The play will run for one weekend only, from Thursday, October 26 through Sunday, October 29.

The play follows Blanche DuBois, as she loses her Mississippi home to creditors and must relocate to the New Orleans home of her younger sister and brother-in-law, Stella and Stanley. Undermined by romantic illusions and unable to cope with life's harsh realities, Blanche descends into madness. Redhouse Artistic Director, Temar Underwood, was intentional in his decision to cast black women in the roles of Blanche and Stella. With these roles being traditionally portrayed by white women, Underwood wanted to explore how the diverse casting would impact the story.

“My first goal is to create work opportunities for underserved and underrepresented artists, but also to examine how this non-traditional casting choice enriches the story. In conversations during rehearsals, this thoughtful cast is always mining the question; ‘what does this moment mean, now that Blanche or Stella or Mitch is a person of color?' And we encourage our audiences to mine the same questions and then perhaps meet us for a cocktail and have a discussion about it. That's the beauty of live theatre.”

The cast of A Streetcar Named Desire will feature both visiting and local talent. Briana Maia*, starring as Blanche Dubois is taking a short hiatus from her music career and making her return to the Redhouse stage for this production. Briana was previously seen at Redhouse in The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, Avenue Q and Ragtime. Portraying Blanche's sister, Stella, is Ariana Haylock. Ariana will be making her Redhouse debut with this production. James Jelkin* will be playing the role of Stanley, and is making his return to the Redhouse stage after performing in Passion Play back in 2016. Rounding out the small cast are Syracuse locals, featuring Donovan Stanfield (Mitch), Krystal Wadsworth (Eunice), Tyler Ianuzi (Steve), Mohammad Seraji (Pablo/Young Collector/Doctor), and Kassandra Melendez-Ramirez (Woman/Nurse/Flower Seller).

The production team for A Streetcar Named Desire includes Temar Underwood (Director), Caitlin Friedberg (Production Stage Manager), Tim Brown (Scenic Designer), Andrea Calarco (Costume Designer), Shane Patterson (Lighting Designer), Amani Dorn (Dialect Coach), Tony Vadala (Sound Designer), Joshua Reid (Production Manager/Lead Electrician), Jakob Pepper (Technical Director/Properties Coordinator) Autumn Maggi (Asst. Stage Manager), Alec Barbour (Fight/Intimacy Coach) Elissa Martin, (Wardrobe Assistant/Dresser), Craig Costello (Asst. Technical Director).

Redhouse is offering two special performances during this run of A Streetcar Named Desire, as well as a special Opening Night VIP Experience. On Saturday, October 28 at the 2:00 PM performance, there will be ASL Interpretation. Audience members who would like to reserve seating in the ASL section of this performance should call the Redhouse Box Office at (315) 362-2785. On Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 PM, there will be a Talkback following the performance to discuss the themes of the play, with a panel that will include the director and members of the cast.

The Opening Night VIP Experience will be held from 6:00 - 10:00 PM during the opening night of A Streetcar Named Desire, Thursday, October 26. The VIP Experience will feature private pre-show and intermission hors d'oeuvres and dessert receptions, elections of wine, beer, hard seltzers/ciders and non-alcoholic options, a talk with Temar Underwood, director of A Streetcar Named Desire, a cast-signed souvenir poster, and a post-show meet and greet with the cast. Tickets for the VIP Experience are $125, or an additional $75 if you are already a ticket holder. Details about purchasing these tickets are available on the Redhouse website.

This performance is rated PG-13 and has a three hour running time, with two 10 minute intermissions. This production is recommended for mature audiences. It contains depictions and descriptions of domestic violence, sexual assault, alcoholism, and suicide.

Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM*

Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM** and 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 29 at 2:00 PM***

*VIP Experience Tickets Available

**ASL Interpretation seating available

***Talkback following performance

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (315) 362-2785.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Redhouse Arts Center is a professional, not-for-profit theater serving the community by providing leading and inclusive experiences through its theater and educational programs. Redhouse produces a full Mainstage Season of theater each year, provides theater education experiences through RedEd and community outreach, hosts fundraising and special events, and offers rental opportunities throughout its state-of-the-art venue. Click Here