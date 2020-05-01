Redhouse Arts Center to Stream ALMOST, MAINE

Redhouse Arts Center has recently launched a number of online programs under its "Virtual Redhouse" and is expanding on those offerings. Beginning May 4th and running through May 17th, Redhouse will be giving audiences the opportunity to watch its production of the Off-Broadway hit Almost, Maine which originally ran at Redhouse January/February of 2019. Simply visit the Redhouse website to sign up for the video stream of the performance. "This show is one of theatre's most popular romantic comedies, written by my friend and colleague, John Cariani," stated Artistic Director Hunter Foster. It's the perfect show to remind us what's most important in life: the love and connection of another human being."

Almost, Maine is actually a play comprised of nine different stories, each focused on a different set of characters who are all connected by the magical town in which they reside. Set in the mythical town of Almost, Maine, this delightful romantic comedy creatively delves into the vast mysteries of the human heart with laughter, heartbreak and hope, making it clear why this play is one of the most produced in America.

On a cold, moonless night in the middle of winter, all is not quite what it seems as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above Almost. Residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. Love is lost, found, and confounded. But the bruises heal and the hearts mend - almost - in this enchanting midwinter night's dream.

The show was directed by comic genius, Steve Hayes who made his directorial debut. The cast includes Laura Austin, Lilli Komurek and Alyssa Otoski-Keim along with John Bixler, Basil Allen and Derek Emerson Powell.

To purchase a live stream, visit the Redhouse website at www.theredhouse.org. The cost is $15 which includes all fees; once purchased you have 24 hours to view the show. If you have questions, please email info@theredhouse.org.





