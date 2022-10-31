Redhouse Arts Center to Present ROCKIN' THE REDHOUSE Benefit This Week

Redhouse Arts Center will present the 10th annual "Rockin' the Redhouse" benefit concert, which will take place on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Landmark Theatre.

This year's benefit concert features last year's Most Rockin' Band, Six Pack (Anheuser-Busch), as well as Steely and the Night Hogs (Advanced Automation), Defense Mechanism (Lockheed Martin), The VagaBONDS (Bond, Schoeneck & King), The Consultants (Upstate Medical University), and Top Assembly (Rockin' Alumni Band). The Opening Band is Syracuse's original rock band, The Mess You Expected, featuring the Redhouse's own Craig Costello as lead singer. This year's judges are Lisa Chelenza, Mike Featherstone, and John Pettigrass.

The evening is sponsored by Event Sponsors Galaxy Media, Sterling Insurance, Erie Insurance, Acropolis Realty Group, Anheuser-Busch, Bousquet Holstein, and Liehs and Steigerwald. Additional support offered by Upstate Medical University, Bond, Schoeneck & King, Advanced Automation Corp, and Lockheed Martin. The event will be emceed by TK99's, Rick Deyulio.

Event tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. This event is open to the general public. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theredhouse.org, at the Redhouse Box Office 315-362-2785, or at the door.

Where: Landmark Theatre, 362 S Salina St, Syracuse, Main Entrance

When: Friday, November 4, 2022, Doors open at 5:30 PM, Opening Band playing at 6:30 PM followed by a battle of the Corporate Bands (until approximately 10:00 PM).