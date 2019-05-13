Redhouse Arts Center Closes 2018-19 Season With THE ALL NIGHT STRUT

Redhouse will conclude its 2018 -19 Season with The All Night Strut!, conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Fran Charnas with musical arrangements by Tom Fitt, Gil Lieb and Dick Schermesser, running from May 30th - June 9th. The production will feature a partnership with CNY Jazz who will provide the musicians and musical direction along with Central New York Theater Icon, Bob Brown who will make his directorial debut with Redhouse. The All Night Strut! promises a high energy evening of memorable music and incredible singing and dancing that will have you tapping your toes long after you leave the theatre.

This irresistible evening of dance and music features everything from the funky jive of Harlem to the romance of the Stage Door Canteen, filled with jazz, blues, bebop and American songbook standards such as tunes of legends like Hoagy Carmichael, Frank Loesser, Duke Ellington, the Gershwin's and more. The All Night Strut! takes us through the Depression, World War II, and the post-war boom in a two-act musical celebrating the unforgettable classics of 1930s and '40s. With hits like "In The Mood," "Crazy Rhythm," "Hit That Jive, Jack," I'll Be Seeing You," "It Don't Mean a Thing if it Ain't Got That Swing," and "As Time Goes By" there is a favorite tune and dance for everyone.

Redhouse has assembled an amazing team of performers, a top notch director and choreographer, and an amazing group of Musicians thanks to a partnership with CNY Jazz . The All Night Strut! features performers making Redhouse debuts along with local favorites. Debuting at Redhouse are Ayana Major Bey and Richard Koons, along with local theatre favorite Cathleen O'Brien. Redhouse Favorite LaRon Grant returns to perform.

Ayana Bay select credits include: Six productions of Hairspray, with the most recent being the Original Cast onboard RCL'S Symphony of the Seas, After Midnight for NCL and Sister Act. She holds a M.A. in Acting from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and B.F.A in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University. Richard Koons recently returned from touring the United States in the First National Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera sequel Love Never Dies. His other credits include Love Never Dies (Squelch), Hairspray (Edna), Les Miserables (Valjean) and Cats (Old Deuteronomy) to name a few. Also making her Redhouse debut is local actress Cathleen O'Brien has appeared on stages all over the world including: Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Honduras in such roles as "Christine" in Yeston/Kopit's Phantom opposite the Metropolitan Opera's Chester Ludgin and "Aldonza" in Man of La Mancha opposite Broadway's Ian Sullivan. She has performed on several National/International Tours including Camelot, Titanic, Into the Woods, The Sound of Music, and 42nd Street and is a multiple Syracuse Area Live Theater (SALT) Award winner who has appeared as a leading lady locally with Syracuse Opera, Salt City Center for the Performing Arts, The Talent Company and Rarely Done Productions to name a few Redhouse favorite LaRon Grant returns to Redhouse following many successful performances with Redhouse at it previous West Street location. LaRon Grant was last seen on the Redhouse stage as Princeton in Avenue Q (SALT Nomination) and he also Assistant Choreographed

the SALT nominee production of Dreamgirls and choreographed the summer

production Bring It On: The Musical. Recent Performance Credits: Turning 15 On The Road To Freedom (National Tour), Big River, The Toxic Avenger, Dreamgirls, Festival of the Lion King (HongKong Disneyland), Avenue Q, The Little Mermaid, Ragtime, Carousel, The Imaginary (29 HourReading) and many others.

Redhouse is pleased to welcome iconic local Theater actor and director Bob Brown who will make his Redhouse Directorial Debut along with Choreographer Stephan DeGhelder. Bob Brown has enjoyed acclaim for his productions of The Fantasticks, Man of La Mancha, La Cage Aux Folles, A Chorus Line, and Jesus Christ Superstar, among many others. As an actor, he made his international debut in Singapore as "Michael" in I DO!, I DO! He starred in the successful National Tours of Camelot and Funny Girl. He received rave reviews as "Abel Frake" in State Fair for NY's The Gateway Playhouse and CT's Candlewood Playhouse. His professional background includes 40 years as a radio personality, tv host, winner of two Clio Awards, and induction into the SALT Hall of Fame and the SALT Lifetime Achievement award. Choreographer Stephan DeGhelder will make his Redhouse debut. As a performer, Stephan made his Broadway debut in the original run of Hello, Dolly, then starring Betty Grable, followed by Celebration, and A Chorus Line and several national tours. On Broadway, Stephan was Assistant Choreographer for Celebration; a revival of the George Abbot play, Broadway starring Terri Garr and Chris Sarandon; and worked with Agnes De Mille on pre-production for Come Summer starring Ray Bolger. He has worked with Kevin Kline, John Goodman, Nathan Lane, Tommy Tune and Shirley Jones, in shows, benefits,and fundraisers.

Production crew includes Production Manager/Master Electrician Joshua Reid, Lighting Designer Maria Yokoyama , Set Design by Tim Brown, Sound Design by Anthony Vadala, Costume Designer Donnie Williams and Stage Manager Emma Ettinger.

The All Night Strut runs from May 30th - June 9th at Redhouse Arts Center located at 400. South Salina Street. On site, paid parking is available in the attached garage on Clinton Street. For tickets and information on The All Night Strut, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org. All Night Strut sponsors include Season Sponsor: Pathfinder Bank, Show Sponsor: Artist Pianos and Media Sponsor: Syracuse New Times.





