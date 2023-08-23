RUNAWAY PRINCESS Comes to Rochester Fringe in September

Performances run September 18-22.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

RUNAWAY PRINCESS Comes to Rochester Fringe in September

 The 2023  Rochester Fringe Festival presents Mary Goggin’s multiple award-winning show, Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness.

“Once upon a time, there was a Princess born to a King and Queen who were banished from the island of Ériu and forced to flee to America in a coffin ship.” Former New York City call girl Mary Goggin shares the true, award-winning story of her Irish Catholic traumatic upbringing, alcoholism, drug addiction and prostitution. The multitude of characters she encountered in her journey from utter darkness to absolute joy, spring to life in this one-woman tour de force, all told with dark humor, unflinching honesty and unsentimental pathos. This is an important show.  

Mary Goggin is a New York based actor born to Irish emigrants, raised in the Bronx.  A professional union actor for 25 years, Mary has since appeared in numerous stage productions, television series, films and commercials. www.marygoggin.com

Runaway Princess is directed by Dan Ruth, an award-winning actor and performance artist. His solo play, A Life Behind Bars, has been produced in New York City, Los Angeles and around the country, and is the winner of the 2016 United Solo Festival Award for “Best Autobiographical Show,” The 2018 Bistro Award winner for “Outstanding Solo Play,” MAC Award for “Best Spoken Word Artist” and the 2018 Producers Encore Award from the Hollywood Fringe Festival




