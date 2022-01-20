RUBEN SINGS LUTHER Announced At Patchogue Theatre

American Idol's Ruben Studdard pays tribute to the legendary Luther Vandross in Ruben Sings Luther - Always & Forever at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Valentine's Eve Sunday, February 13 at 7pm. Lobby and bar concessions open at 6pm.

Tickets range from $35 - $65 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

Patchogue Theatre currently requires patrons to show either proof of a negative COVID-19 test OR proof of full vaccination status to attend events. Effective December 13, 2021, NYS Guidelines require that all patrons must wear an appropriate face covering/mask, regardless of vaccination status, while in any indoor public place, unless unable to medically tolerate a face covering/mask. This requirement shall be in effect until February 1, 2022 and is subject to change at any notice. View our COVID-19 Policy for details.

Christopher Ruben Studdard is an American R&B, pop and gospel singer. He rose to fame as winner of the second season of American Idol and received a Grammy Award nomination in December 2003 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "Superstar." In the years following Idol, Studdard has released six studio albums, including his platinum-selling debut, Soulful, and the top-selling gospel follow-up, I Need an Angel. He is most well known for his recording career, which has produced hits including "Flying Without Wings", "Sorry 2004", and "Change Me", but he has also segued into television and stage work. Most notably, he toured with Robin Givens in the comedy-drama I Need a Hug and in 2008 starred as Fats Waller in a national tour revival of Ain't Misbehavin, which spawned a Grammy-nominated soundtrack.

Studdard most recently appeared on the fifteenth season of The Biggest Loser. He is signed to Verve Records and released his last album, Unconditional Love, on February 4, 2014. His most current release Ruben Sings Luther (a tribute to Luther Vandross) was released in the spring of 2018.

During the televised competition, Studdard gained the nickname "Velvet Teddy Bear" and was noted for his shirts printed with "205", the telephone area code of his hometown of Birmingham. Studdard also did a cover version of "For All We Know", originally recorded by Donny Hathaway, whose music he grew up with. Alabama Governor, Bob Riley declared March 11, 2003 as "Ruben Studdard Day". "Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross" continues to receive rave reviews across the country.

