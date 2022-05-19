REMINISCENCE, A Multicultural Performance Announced At The Italytime Cultural Center

Co-producers Federica Borlenghi and Covi Loveridge Brannan are proud to present Reminiscence, a community-based experiment exploring the experience of international women living in New York City.

Investigating themes of language, cultural expression, and familial separation, this piece invites audiences to consider what it means to exist between places called "home". Performances run in-person this upcoming June.

Inspired by facilitated conversations between six international strangers aged 21 to 37, this lyrical work spotlights a key aspect of living abroad: gaining fluency in a new language at the expense of your mother tongue. With over eight languages spoken, this sensorial story uses music and movement to highlight the confusion and ecstasy of translingual communication.

Created, Written and Directed by Federica Borlenghi, starring Dorina Amina Abubakar, Niki Chernitska, Tania Kass, Maria Müller, Michi Zaya, and Juana Zavalía. Covi Loveridge Brannan serves as Associate Playwright and Director of Community & Sustainability. Movement Direction by Clara Wiest. Choreography by Julia D'Angelo. Lighting Design by Adrian Yuen. Poster Design by Marieli Pereira.

Commissioned and presented by Italytime Cultural Center, in association with Artistic Producer Vittorio Capotorto. Reminiscence marks producers Borlenghi & Brannan's second collaboration with Italytime, following the success of their site-specific festival HERE: An Evening of Plays by Covi Loveridge Brannan in December 2018.

Performance Dates: Friday, June 10th at 8pm and Saturday, June 11th at 6pm & 8pm. Runtime: approx. 50 minutes

Italytime Cultural Center, 238 Bleecker Street. NY, NY 10014

For tickets visit: www.italytime.org/box-office