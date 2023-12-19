Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

RECIPE FOR LOVE! A Valentine's Day Cabaret to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe in February

​Performances on Saturday, February 10 at 7PM and Sunday, February 11 at 3PM.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 1 Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre
The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season Photo 3 The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season
BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN!, MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBE Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN!, MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY, & More Lead!

RECIPE FOR LOVE! A Valentine's Day Cabaret to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe in February

Recipe for Love! A Valentine's Day Cabaret will be presented at The Old Farm Cafe! 

​Performances on Saturday, February 10 at 7PM and Sunday, February 11 at 3PM; Appropriate for all ages

ABOUT THE SHOW

Romance is in the air with an evening of love songs, ranging in genre and era, creating the perfect recipe for date night. Featuring professional performers Katya Lyubomirsky, Amy Azzara, and Joseph Janover, the performance will include timeless songs like Till There Was You, Someone to Watch Over Me, My Funny Valentine, I Know Him So Well, and many more. Including over twenty songs with live instruments, celebrate Valentine's weekend with OFC for what is sure to be a wonderful evening!

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Katya Lyubomirsky has always been passionate about theatre, in all facets. She has experience directing, choreographing, music directing, production designing and acting. Her favorite acting credits include Carrie the Musical (Margaret White), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling (Rona Lisa), The Mystery Edwin of Drood (Rosa) and Legally Blonde The Musical (Vivienne). Katya holds a B.M. in Music Education, a minor in Theatre Studies, and a Masters in Music Education from the Crane School of Music. During the day, Katya has the privilege of being a General Music/Choral Teacher at Marion Central School District.

Amy Azzara is a versatile vocalist based in New York City. Born in Hartford, CT and raised in Rochester, NY, she was immersed in music from day one. Azzara writes original music that are central to her artistry; her released works are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services. Through original music, she expresses her feelings and her understanding of the world. Amy is a collaborator of Foray Music (https://www.foraymusic.com). Amy earned a B.M. in Jazz Vocal Performance from the University of Miami. Present day, Amy lives in Manhattan where she sings jazz and original music in the New York scene.

​Joseph P. Janover's previous OFC credits include Company and tick, tick... BOOM! He holds his B.M. and M.M. in Music Education from the Crane School of Music. He is primarily a music educator, teaching music at Greece Athena, and a professor of theatre at University of Rochester, in addition to multi-instrumentalism in the community theatre (and rock band scene) with 180+ theatrical credits (including Off-Broadway).

ABOUT THE CAFE VENUE

OFC's The Old Farm Cafe is located next door to the OFC Creations Theatre Center (3450 Winton Place). The cafe offers a one-of-a-kind experience, transporting guests to a captivating, whimsical, and unique theatrical barnyard. The cafe serves hot and cold drinks, coffee and other hand-crafted caffeinated beverages, and a range of scrumptious meals!

Please note, if you do not purchase all tickets at your table, you may be seated with other parties.

TICKETS ⬇️

Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Relive the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore at th Photo
Relive the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

All 4 Love Tribute Concert! Experience a nostalgic tribute to the music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore. Sing along to iconic hits from the 1960s and relive the joy and heartache of love. Don't miss this all-ages celebration of timeless music.

2
January Royal Princess Brunch to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe Photo
January Royal Princess Brunch to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe

Join us for The January Royal Princess Brunch! An enchanted brunch with Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff at The Old Farm Cafe. Enjoy a delicious buffet, live musical performances, and photo opportunities with the princesses. Get your tickets now!

3
HOW TO RETURN HOME CONCERT to be Presented at OFCs The Old Farm Café Photo
HOW TO RETURN HOME CONCERT to be Presented at OFC's The Old Farm Café

Don't miss the talented young adult performers in the 'How To Return Home Concert' at OFC's The Old Farm Café. They'll be sharing their musical gifts in a special weekend of song, paying homage to HOME. Get your tickets now!

4
Rochesters Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater  Photo
Rochester's Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater 

Left for Dead Improv presents 'HOLIDAY HOOPLA' at the Focus Theater. Get ready for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with Rochester's favorite improv group. Don't miss this festive show!

More Hot Stories For You

Experience the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at OFC Creations Theatre Center!Experience the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at OFC Creations Theatre Center!
BONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This MarchBONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This March
OFC Creations Presents: ALICE BY HEART This MarchOFC Creations Presents: ALICE BY HEART This March
THE MARCH ROYAL PRINCESS BRUNCH Announced At The Old Farm CafeTHE MARCH ROYAL PRINCESS BRUNCH Announced At The Old Farm Cafe

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
Cabaret in Central New York Cabaret
The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck (1/06-1/21)PHOTOS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Central New York The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Cohoes Music Hall (1/20-1/20)
Apartment 3A in Central New York Apartment 3A
Cohoes Music Hall (7/26-8/04)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Central New York The Marvelous Wonderettes
Cohoes Music Hall (6/28-7/21)
ODD MAN OUT in Central New York ODD MAN OUT
HERE (1/09-1/16)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You