RECIPE FOR LOVE! A Valentine's Day Cabaret to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe in February

Recipe for Love! A Valentine's Day Cabaret will be presented at The Old Farm Cafe!

​Performances on Saturday, February 10 at 7PM and Sunday, February 11 at 3PM; Appropriate for all ages

ABOUT THE SHOW

Romance is in the air with an evening of love songs, ranging in genre and era, creating the perfect recipe for date night. Featuring professional performers Katya Lyubomirsky, Amy Azzara, and Joseph Janover, the performance will include timeless songs like Till There Was You, Someone to Watch Over Me, My Funny Valentine, I Know Him So Well, and many more. Including over twenty songs with live instruments, celebrate Valentine's weekend with OFC for what is sure to be a wonderful evening!

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Katya Lyubomirsky has always been passionate about theatre, in all facets. She has experience directing, choreographing, music directing, production designing and acting. Her favorite acting credits include Carrie the Musical (Margaret White), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling (Rona Lisa), The Mystery Edwin of Drood (Rosa) and Legally Blonde The Musical (Vivienne). Katya holds a B.M. in Music Education, a minor in Theatre Studies, and a Masters in Music Education from the Crane School of Music. During the day, Katya has the privilege of being a General Music/Choral Teacher at Marion Central School District.

Amy Azzara is a versatile vocalist based in New York City. Born in Hartford, CT and raised in Rochester, NY, she was immersed in music from day one. Azzara writes original music that are central to her artistry; her released works are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services. Through original music, she expresses her feelings and her understanding of the world. Amy is a collaborator of Foray Music (https://www.foraymusic.com). Amy earned a B.M. in Jazz Vocal Performance from the University of Miami. Present day, Amy lives in Manhattan where she sings jazz and original music in the New York scene.

​Joseph P. Janover's previous OFC credits include Company and tick, tick... BOOM! He holds his B.M. and M.M. in Music Education from the Crane School of Music. He is primarily a music educator, teaching music at Greece Athena, and a professor of theatre at University of Rochester, in addition to multi-instrumentalism in the community theatre (and rock band scene) with 180+ theatrical credits (including Off-Broadway).

ABOUT THE CAFE VENUE

OFC's The Old Farm Cafe is located next door to the OFC Creations Theatre Center (3450 Winton Place). The cafe offers a one-of-a-kind experience, transporting guests to a captivating, whimsical, and unique theatrical barnyard. The cafe serves hot and cold drinks, coffee and other hand-crafted caffeinated beverages, and a range of scrumptious meals!

Please note, if you do not purchase all tickets at your table, you may be seated with other parties.

TICKETS ⬇️

