Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre Reveal 2024-25 Seasons

Proctors Collaborative hosted “The Not So Late-Night Show” on the MainStage at Proctors Monday night to announce the 2024-25 season for both Proctors in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany. Hosts John Gray and Lydia Kulbida from News 10 ABC were joined by Philip Morris, Proctors CEO, and Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, producing artistic director of theREP, as they announced the shows coming to both venues.

Some Like It Hot

The first show of the KeyBank Subscription Series at Proctors will be teching at the start of the 2024-25 season in September, “Some Like it Hot.” Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, “Some Like It Hot” is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

MJ

Next, in December, Proctors is bringing a musical based on one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Schenectady as “MJ,” the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own.

Parade

Starting 2025, the MainStage will host another teching show with “Parade” in January. Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion.

Life of Pi

In February, a theatrical event unlike anything else will be coming to the MainStage with “Life of Pi.” Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, "Life of Pi” is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation and “gives new life to Broadway” (The Today Show).

Shucked

Following “Life of Pi,” Proctors will bring a corn-fed, corn-bred American musical to the MainStage with “Shucked” in March.” A musical that is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater. In April, we’ll welcome a love letter to the theatre with “Funny Girl.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history.

Beaty and the Beast

Last, Proctors will be teching the Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast” in June. Be Our Guest at Disney’s newly reimagined 30th Anniversary production of "Beauty and the Beast,” the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love.

Add-Ons

In addition to the shows in the KeyBank Broadway Series, Proctors will also offer three subscriber exclusive add-ons with “Hadestown” in October 2024, “Come From Away” in March 2025 and “Clue” in May 2025. Proctors subscribers will also be able to choose a crossover show from theREP’s 2024-245 season.

Seared

Starting in September, theREP kicks off the 2024-25 season, presented by OverIt, with “Seared” by Theresa Rebeck. Brilliant, hot-headed chef Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. For an extra treat, scallops will be cooked live on stage each night.

A Sherlock Carol

Just in time for the holidays, “A Sherlock Carol” by Mark Shanahan will begin in November. Reunite with the characters you love from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens, now brought together in this hilarious holiday whodunit filled with intrigue, suspense and a helping of holiday cheer.

The Lehman Trilogy

Starting the rest of the season in 2025 is “The Lehman Trilogy” by Stefano Massini. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this grand theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes and devastating failure of the Lehman financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

Rose is Red And Everybody is Blue

In April, theREP will feature their 2023 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner with the world premiere of “Rosie is Red And Everybody is Blue” by John Spellos. Rosie is unhappy–and when Rosie is unhappy, everybody else is too! Her unemployed son has moved back in, her brother-in-law came to visit for a week and is showing no signs of leaving, the bills are mounting up and the only one that seems to really listen to her is her husband—whose ashes live in the urn on the fireplace mantel.

Once

Last in theREP’s upcoming season is “Once” Book by Enda Walsh, Music & Lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová in July. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship quickly evolves into an inspirational musical collaboration. As the music soars to powerful new heights, the unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than an everyday romance. Subscribers to theREP 2023-2024 season presented by OverIt will also be able to choose a crossover show from the KeyBank Subscription Series at Proctors.

Subscriptions for the 2024-25 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors and the 2024-25 season at theREP presented by OverIt go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Subscriptions are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Single ticket on-sale dates have yet to be announced for the upcoming season.