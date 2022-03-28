Proctors Collaborative Will Announce 2022-2023 Seasons Over Two-Day Facebook Event

Proctors Collaborative is ready to announce the 2022-2023 season for both Proctors in Schenectady and Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany.

In years past, Proctors Collaborative hosted a season announcement bash on the MainStage at Proctors announcing the various shows coming to both Proctors and theREP. Last year, there was no Bash due to COVID-19 and though this season's announcement will look a little different than you remember, we're still excited to be able to share the amazing shows coming next season.

Hosted on the Proctors and Capital Repertory Theatre Facebook pages, the company will be announcing one show per hour on April 11 and 12, respectively.

Lydia Kulbida and John Gray from NEWS10 will be back to help announce the shows at Proctors in Schenectady along with Philip Morris, Proctors CEO, and Tamani Wooley from Spectrum News with Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill, Producing Artistic Director at theREP, to announce the shows at theREP in Albany.