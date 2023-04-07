Proctors Announces New Officers To Its Board Of Directors

Proctors Collaborative recently announced changes to its board of directors.

Raimundo Archibold, who was previously the vice-chairperson, will be taking over as chairperson this year as Heather Ward completes her term. Archibold, the managing director at the Schwartz Heslin Group, has been with the firm since 2010 and currently heads the investment banking division of SHG. Archibold has been a board member at Proctors for six years as well as a member and supporter of various other local organizations.

Melissa Zambri has been appointed as vice-chairperson. Zambri is a member of Barclay Damon's management committee and managing director of the Albany office.

Returning to their positions as secretary and treasurer, respectively, are Ray Bleser and Kevin Testo. Bleser has been the owner of Northeastern Fine Jewelry since its opening in the 1980s. It is the Capital Region's largest family-owned jewelry company. Testo, a partner at the Bonadio Group, has more than 16 years of experience in public accounting with a focus on healthcare and non-profit clients.

Also newly appointed as members this year are Lola Brabham and Jennifer Yocum. Brabham is the president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities. Yocum is a registered diagnostic medical sonographer. Both bring their passion for the arts and their expertise to the Proctors board.

In addition to congratulating those in new positions, Proctors welcomes back Richard Barlow, Margaret Becker, Angela Beddoe, Anthony Bifaro, Bryan Cady, Richard Carlstrom, David Cerniglia, Jeffrey Christiana, Janine Dykeman, Beth Fecteau, Dan Finkle, Kathleen Fyfe, Mona Golub, Denise Gonick, Anne Harris, Gary Keehfus, Ryan Micklus, Paul Moore, Gregory Pinto, Brian Ray, Kathy Sheehan, Chris Spraragen, Talonda Thomas, Frank Walsh, Heather Ward, Eveline Ward-Sells and Mishka Woodley.