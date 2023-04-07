Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Proctors Announces New Officers To Its Board Of Directors

Raimundo Archibold, who was previously the vice-chairperson, will be taking over as chairperson this year as Heather Ward completes her term.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Proctors Collaborative recently announced changes to its board of directors.

Raimundo Archibold, who was previously the vice-chairperson, will be taking over as chairperson this year as Heather Ward completes her term. Archibold, the managing director at the Schwartz Heslin Group, has been with the firm since 2010 and currently heads the investment banking division of SHG. Archibold has been a board member at Proctors for six years as well as a member and supporter of various other local organizations.

Melissa Zambri has been appointed as vice-chairperson. Zambri is a member of Barclay Damon's management committee and managing director of the Albany office.

Returning to their positions as secretary and treasurer, respectively, are Ray Bleser and Kevin Testo. Bleser has been the owner of Northeastern Fine Jewelry since its opening in the 1980s. It is the Capital Region's largest family-owned jewelry company. Testo, a partner at the Bonadio Group, has more than 16 years of experience in public accounting with a focus on healthcare and non-profit clients.

Also newly appointed as members this year are Lola Brabham and Jennifer Yocum. Brabham is the president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities. Yocum is a registered diagnostic medical sonographer. Both bring their passion for the arts and their expertise to the Proctors board.

In addition to congratulating those in new positions, Proctors welcomes back Richard Barlow, Margaret Becker, Angela Beddoe, Anthony Bifaro, Bryan Cady, Richard Carlstrom, David Cerniglia, Jeffrey Christiana, Janine Dykeman, Beth Fecteau, Dan Finkle, Kathleen Fyfe, Mona Golub, Denise Gonick, Anne Harris, Gary Keehfus, Ryan Micklus, Paul Moore, Gregory Pinto, Brian Ray, Kathy Sheehan, Chris Spraragen, Talonda Thomas, Frank Walsh, Heather Ward, Eveline Ward-Sells and Mishka Woodley.



Composers Concordance And Queens New Music Festival To Present GUITARS & POEMS Photo
Composers Concordance And Queens New Music Festival To Present GUITARS & POEMS
On Saturday, May 6th at 6pm, in collaboration with Queens New Music Festival, Composers Concordance will present Guitars & Poems, a unique concert featuring the CompCord Ensemble and 5 poets combining contemporary compostions and poetry in a chamber music setting.
Cherry Arts Welcomes New General Manager Jen Pearcy-Edwards Photo
Cherry Arts Welcomes New General Manager Jen Pearcy-Edwards
Ithaca's multidisciplinary arts hub, The Cherry Arts, is welcoming a new General Manager, Jen Pearcy-Edwards.
Four World Premiere Performances to be Presented as Part of COMMON GROUND at The Fisher Ce Photo
Four World Premiere Performances to be Presented as Part of COMMON GROUND at The Fisher Center at Bard
The Fisher Center at Bard will present four world premiere performances for the second half of Common Ground: An International Festival on the Politics of Land and Food.
Bristol Valley Theater to Present Pre-Season Kick Off Concert CORNER OF THE SKY Photo
Bristol Valley Theater to Present Pre-Season Kick Off Concert CORNER OF THE SKY
Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, will return a few weeks earlier than anticipated with a pre-season kick off concert titled Corner of the Sky.

More Hot Stories For You


Composers Concordance And Queens New Music Festival To Present GUITARS & POEMSComposers Concordance And Queens New Music Festival To Present GUITARS & POEMS
April 7, 2023

On Saturday, May 6th at 6pm, in collaboration with Queens New Music Festival, Composers Concordance will present Guitars & Poems, a unique concert featuring the CompCord Ensemble and 5 poets combining contemporary compostions and poetry in a chamber music setting.
Cherry Arts Welcomes New General Manager Jen Pearcy-EdwardsCherry Arts Welcomes New General Manager Jen Pearcy-Edwards
April 6, 2023

Ithaca's multidisciplinary arts hub, The Cherry Arts, is welcoming a new General Manager, Jen Pearcy-Edwards.
TheREP Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAMTheREP Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
April 6, 2023

William Shakespeare's popular comedy “A Midsummer Night's Dream” begins previews at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany April 14, opens on Tuesday, April 18 and runs through Sunday, May 7. The show is directed by theREP's Producing Artistic Director Maggie Mancinelli-Cahill.
Four World Premiere Performances to be Presented as Part of COMMON GROUND at The Fisher Center at BardFour World Premiere Performances to be Presented as Part of COMMON GROUND at The Fisher Center at Bard
April 5, 2023

The Fisher Center at Bard will present four world premiere performances for the second half of Common Ground: An International Festival on the Politics of Land and Food.
Bristol Valley Theater to Present Pre-Season Kick Off Concert CORNER OF THE SKYBristol Valley Theater to Present Pre-Season Kick Off Concert CORNER OF THE SKY
April 5, 2023

Bristol Valley Theater, the Finger Lakes' award-winning live professional theater, will return a few weeks earlier than anticipated with a pre-season kick off concert titled Corner of the Sky.
share
close sound sound