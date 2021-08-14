Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For TWELFTH NIGHT From Catskill Mountain Shakespeare

Catskill Mountain Shakespeare will present Twelfth Night (or What You Will), William Shakespeare's most raucous and sexy comedy, as the company's inaugural production. Performances are set to begin on Thursday, August 19 (through August 29) on the beautiful grounds of The Emerson Resort & Spa (5340 New York 28, Mount Tremper, NY).

Tickets are $30/$15 (students) and may be purchased online here or at the show before each performance. Additionally, low-or-no-cost tickets may be obtained on the website. For more information, please visit www.catskillmountainshakespeare.com.

Check out all new rehearsal photos and a promotional video below!

In Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, when Viola finds herself shipwrecked and separated from her twin brother Sebastian in the unfamiliar country of Illyria, she dresses in his clothes and calls herself Cesario in order to serve the Count Orsino. Tasked with wooing Lady Olivia on Orsino's behalf, Viola/Cesario plunges into the social, political, and romantic intrigues of Illyria's hoi polloi. By turns hilarious and heartrending, Twelfth Night takes us on an adventure from the depths of grief to the heights of joy, and along the way explores the fluidity of love, gender, identity, and time. Embracing the Elizabethan spirit of audience interaction, physical comedy, and live music, this production will be a theatrical party that feels contemporary, fervent, and fun.

Directed by Kelly Galvin, the cast of multi-racial classically trained actors is Sydney Berk (Sir Andrew), Yansa Fatima (Viola), Che Kabia (Sebastien), Rob Kellogg (Orsino), Mariah Lotz (Feste/Composer), Jordan Mann (Sir Toby), Emily Nedvidek (Malvolio), Uma Paranjpe (Olivia), K Sotakoun (Mariah) and Xião (Antonio). Sarah Shin is Associate Director.

The creative team is comprised of Camilla Dely (Costume Designer), Hamilton Guillén (Atmosphere Designer), and Mariah Lotz (Composer). Bleu Zephra is Production Stage Manager.