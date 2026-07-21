Full Cast Set for Zachary James-Led CAROUSEL at The REV

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The REV Theatre Company has announced the full company for the third production of its 2026 season, Rodgers & Hammerstein's “Carousel.” Performances will run August 12th-29th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY.

The production is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, who says, “With a 17-piece onstage orchestra comprised of professional local musicians, choir singers from Auburn's Genesee Street Voices, and a cast from opera, Broadway, and around the country — including seven performers from CNY, The REV is ecstatic to bring this timeless story to life next month. 'Carousel' is about enduring love, redemption, and also community — a theme central to this production."

“Carousel” features Music Direction by Jeff Theiss and is choreographed by Paige Faure. Daniel Mullarney is Assistant Music Director and Erin Humphrey Konuma is the Musical Director of the Genesee Street Voices.

Additional members of the “Carousel” creative team include: Scenic Designer Christian Fleming, Lighting Designer Nathan W. Scheuer, Sound Designer Sun Hee Kil, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler, Props Designer Marshall Pope, and Fight & Intimacy Director Christopher Elst. The Production Stage Manager is Mollie Heil with Assistant Stage Managers Grace Cirillo and Savannah Gersdorf. The Casting Director for The REV's 2026 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

The principal cast of “Carousel” will feature the previously announced Grammy Award-winning Broadway, West End, and opera star Zachary James as Billy Bigelow, Christopher Carl as the Narrator/Starkeeper, Heather Botts as Julie Jordan, Tia Karaplis as Carrie Pipperidge, Cordell Cole as Jigger Craigin, Alicia Russell Tagert as Nettie Fowler, Celia Madeoy as Mrs. Mullin, and Todd Buonopane as Enoch Snow. Skaneateles, NY native Jeffrey Kringer will play Billy Bigelow at select performances.

The ensemble includes Jathan “JB” Briscoe, Taylor Collier, Ryaan Farhadi, Sammy Fossum, Justin Gibbs, Erin Gonzales, Cate Gould, John Guaragna, Jeffrey Kringer, Maddie Lentz, Mary Malaney, Josiah Mayer, Evelyn Peterson, and CJ Roche.

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