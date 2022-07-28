Photos: First Look at Andre Braugher and Michele Pawk in TELL THEM I'M STILL YOUNG

New York Stage and Film is in full swing, with Andre Braugher and Michele Pawk leading the cast for TELL THEM I'M STILL YOUNG.

Get a first look at photos below!

TELL THEM I'M STILL YOUNG

Written by Julia Doolittle

Directed by May Adrales

The show will run July 28, July 29, and July 30 at Vassar College's Powerhouse Theater.

Allen and Kay are approaching 65 when their only daughter is killed in a car crash. Now parents without children, the two struggle to renegotiate their identities and their marriage, as the entrance of two young people revives a painful longing for what's been lost: their family and their futures.