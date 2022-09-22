Photos: First Look at AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse

The REV Theatre Company opens the final production of its 2022 season - Ain't Misbehavin'. The show runs September 21st - October 11th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY. Check out all new photos here!

Ain't Misbehavin' is a sizzling celebration of Fats Waller's music - songs that he made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages around the world. This delightful revue evokes the humor and infectious energy of this American original to provide an evening of humor, romance and thrilling song and dance. Featuring Fats Waller's biggest hits including "Keepin' Out of Mischief," "This Joint is Jumpin'," "Mean to Me" and of course the famous title song, "Ain't Misbehavin'," The REV's 2022 season finale is sure to have audiences dancing in their seats!

Ain't Misbehavin' is directed by Tyrone L. Robinson, who has appeared on Broadway in Disney's The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Frozen. He is joined by choreographer, Chloe Davis (Broadway Associate: Paradise Square, Drama Desk Award Winner; for colored girls... MUNY: My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers). Both Robinson and Davis are making their REV debuts. Kenney M. Green (European Tour: Ain't Misbehavin'), Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre, returns to The REV as Musical Director after appearing on the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse stage in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 2013. Raven McRae (As Broadway Performer: Motown The Musical, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour) serves as Assistant Choreographer. Production Stage Manager is Kent James Collins.

The cast of Ain't Mibehavin' features: Brandi Chavonne Massey (Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, Caroline, or Change, Wicked; West End: The Lion King; Nat'l Tour: The Color Purple), Crystal Sha'nae (1st National: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; REV: Catch Me If You Can, Parade, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), Quiana Holmes (Nat'l Tour: Jesus Christ Superstar, Motown The Musical; REV: Beehive), Christopher Brasfield (Nat'l Tour: The Book of Mormon; Regional: Smokey Joe's Café at North Shore, The Engeman, and Capital Rep), and Arnold Harper II (Regional: Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage, NY Times Critic's Pick) Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander (1st National Tour: Bandstand; Regional: The Color Purple at Phoenix Theatre; Ragtime, Our Town at Theatre Aspen) and Gabriel Mudd (Nat'l Tour: A Chorus Line, The Wedding Singer; REV: Smokey Joe's Café, The Buddy Holly Story, A Chorus Line, High School Musical) are the Aint' Misbehavin' standbys.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens, Jr., Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC.