Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre

This timely play is written by Bekah Brunstetter.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents as the fourth mainstage show in their 51st annual summer season the regional premiere of the dramatic comedy “The Cake”, running from July 19 - 28. See photos of the production. 

This timely play, written by Bekah Brunstetter, will have evening shows at 7:30 PM, with matinees on July 21, 22, 23 and 26 at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

Faith, family, and frosting collide in this story that is loosely based on events from recent headlines. In the play, Della has a pretty good life. She’s been happily married to her husband, Tim, for years, her North Carolina bakery is legendary, and she’s just been cast on her favorite television show “The Big American Bake-Off”. She is overjoyed when her late best friend’s daughter, Jen, whom she helped raise, returns home from NYC to get married.  There’s no question that Della will provide the wedding cake…until she discovers that there’s not one bride in this wedding, but two. Della must then re-examine her own deeply held beliefs and ultimately, her own marriage. The L.A. Post-Examiner called “The Cake” “brilliant, powerful and meaningful, with abundant wit and humor.” CRT notes that this play contains mature subjects and adult language.  

The Cake is directed by Deena Conley, the Musical Theatre Coordinator in the SUNY Cortland Theatre Department, who made her CRT directing debut last summer with “Over the River and Through the Woods”.  She recently directed “Cabaret”, “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” and “Lysistrata”, among others, at SUNY Cortland. Stage Manager Joshua Stenger continues his work at CRT, leading the design team comprised of Scenic Designer Ahna Packard in her CRT debut, and Costume Designer Emily Liberatore who designed for “Over the River…” last summer. CRT’s Production Manager Eric Behnke will work as Lighting Designer for the production; Behnke is in his 17th year with CRT and has created many lighting designs for shows including “Hair”, “The 39 Steps”, “Legally Blonde” and won a SALT Award for his work on “Appointment with Death”. Longtime CRT Sound Designer Seth Asa Sengel returns following many years at CRT, most recently having worked on “…Orient Express” earlier this summer. Properties Designer Taylor Barr and Technical Director Simone Scalici also continue their summer work, as does Assistant Stage Manager Laura Swygert.

Barbara Bayes, previously seen at CRT in 2015’s production of “Always a Bridesmaid” will play Della, with longtime CRT actor Dale J. Young as her husband, Tim.  Young appeared in the CRT productions of “Our Town”, “Making God Laugh”, “Appointment with Death”, “The Hollow”, and many others. Alice K. Johnson, seen in this summer’s “…Orient Express”, and last summer’s “Over the River…” will portray Jen, and Evan Simone Frazier makes her CRT debut as Jen’s bride, Macy.


CRT offers a “Friday Night Talk Back” after the evening performance on June 21, at which a Q & A session with the director, actors and technicians will take place. Tickets are also available for CRT’s final summer production of “The Wizard of Oz”. Visit Click Here for more information.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke

Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre
Barbara Bayes and Evan Simone Frazier

Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre
Barbara Bayes and Evan Simone Frazier

Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre
Barbara Bayes and Dale J. Young

Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre
Barbara Bayes

Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre
Dale J. Young, Barbara Bayes, Alice K. Johnson and Evan Simone Frazier




Recommended For You