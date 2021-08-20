Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Opens at Cortland Repertory Theatre

Cortland Repertory Theatre is presenting A Midsummer Night's Dream, August 18-21.

"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." CRT proudly presents our first ever (real, this time!) production of a Shakespeare classic! With just six actors and trimmed to just one hour, this charming adaption is the perfect ending to our outdoor summer! Against the backdrop of a battle of wills between the Fairy King Oberon and Queen Titania, four misguided lovers are challenged by magic and trickery when they become pawns in a complex game of love. And in this case, love can make a person a jackass...literally!

Adult Tickets: $10

Under 12 Tickets: $7

Their 2021 Season will have the audience seated under a large tent with the actors on an outdoor stage located 12 feet away from the first row of audience members, allowing the actors to perform without masks.

For more information visit: https://cortlandrep.org/events/midsummer/

Photo credit: Eric Behnke