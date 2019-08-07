Photo Flash: TV Producer Richie Jackson Visits His Camp Alma Mater, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

Who says you can't go home again? TV Producer Richie Jackson went "home" for the day to Long Island's Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, where he attended from 1979-1981.

During his August 1 visit, he watched a group of students perform excerpts from Drowsy Chaperone before doing an inspiring talkback with the young theater hopefuls, and posing for a picture with them on the camp's amphitheater stage. While there, he gushed about the camp, telling the aspiring performers that Usdan was "where he met his people." Jackson reiterated those sentiments later that day on his Instagram feed.

Photo Credit: Zoe Finn for Usdan



Richie Jackson and Campers





