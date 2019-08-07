STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE
Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - CAMP GUIDE

Photo Flash: TV Producer Richie Jackson Visits His Camp Alma Mater, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

Aug. 7, 2019  

Who says you can't go home again? TV Producer Richie Jackson went "home" for the day to Long Island's Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, where he attended from 1979-1981.

During his August 1 visit, he watched a group of students perform excerpts from Drowsy Chaperone before doing an inspiring talkback with the young theater hopefuls, and posing for a picture with them on the camp's amphitheater stage. While there, he gushed about the camp, telling the aspiring performers that Usdan was "where he met his people." Jackson reiterated those sentiments later that day on his Instagram feed.

Photo Credit: Zoe Finn for Usdan

Photo Flash: TV Producer Richie Jackson Visits His Camp Alma Mater, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts
Richie Jackson and Campers



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Soprano Renee Bouthot And Pianist Ana Cervantes Present An Afternoon Of French And Mexican Song
  • PEAVE & WELL BEING CONCERT Announced At Lincoln Center
  • Grand Teton Music Festival Closes 58th Summer Season With Record-Setting Attendance
  • San Gennaro Organ Recital Brings Italian Music To The Festival In Little Italy, NYC