Photo Flash: Constantine Maroulis Rocks Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts

On August 2nd, two-time Tony nominee and former American Idol constant Constantine Maroulis' visited Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts-the pre-eminent visual and performing arts day camp in New York- to perform as part of the camp's daily Festival Program.

Following his high energy set that got the crowd on its feet, Constantine sat down with a handful of kids to talk about his career path and to offer tips about navigating the audition process.

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts hosts world class artists throughout the summer to perform as part of its Festival Program. In addition to Maroulis, this summer's lineup includes members of the cast of Broadway's Frozen, CONTINUUM Ballet; Falu, Brown Rice Family, Mayhem Poets, to name a few.

Since opening in 1968, Usdan has welcomed over 40,000 campers including well known alumni such as Natalie Portman; Mariah Carey; Seth Rudetsky; Jackie Hoffman; and more.

Photo Credit: Zoe Finn For Usdan Summer Camp For The Arts





