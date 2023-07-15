Penny Sterling's Newest Show to Debut at Rochester Fringe Festival

Mounting Washington: The Story of a Mountain and a Miracle, written & performed by Penny Sterling will make its world premiere at the Click Here at the School of the Arts Ensemble Theatre, 45 Prince Street, in Rochester. Performances are on Saturday September 16th at 4pm, and Saturday, September 23rd at 8:30. Ticket are on sale now at Click Here

In 2008, before Penny Sterling was even Penny, it was decided that she would ride a bicycle up Mt Washington, “The toughest hillclimb in the world.”

It wasn't really her decision. It's a long story.

Problem was, she was 48, not a cyclist, and out of shape.

Despite all that, three years later, she rode the entire 7.6 mile, 12°-inclined auto road to the top, where an actual miracle occurred.

That almost killed her.

Mounting Washington is a story of improbable events started by even more improbable circumstances. It's a story of struggle and triumph, told with the trademark good humor and unflinching honesty you come to expect from shows by Penny Sterling.

What's unexpected, however, is that she will be doing this entire show while riding a bicycle.

Yes, really.

ABOUT PENNY STERLING:

Penny Sterling says serious things in a funny way, and sometimes vice versa. She's been called a Storyteller, Comedian, Writer, Actor, and Poet, depending on who's asking and why. Penny has written and performed four other shows, including a collaboration with PUSH Physical Theater. She has presented two TEDx Talks, given two poetry readings, performed countless stand-up comedy shows, and even delivered a sermon, because she never refuses stage time. In 2022, Penny performed in The Vagina Monologues for AspieWorks (including writing & performing her own monologue), which was given an encore performance in 2023. Penny was chosen as the Best Actor in Rochester by the readers of City Newspaper in 2023, and named to the Power List for LGBTQ+ Business Leaders for 2023.

Penny lives in the Swillburg Neighborhood of Rochester with her cat, Contessa Sonja Grismonelda Isidora Purrington Smölket von Füfensbaugh, and two ghosts who only speak German.