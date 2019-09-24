Penguin Rep to Present Jazz Violinist Regina Carter

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, is bringing Grammy-nominated Regina Carter, one of the world's premiere jazz violinists, to our area in a rare local appearance at the Cultural Arts Center at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York on Saturday, October 26, at 8 p.m.

A recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" award and a Doris Duke Artist Award, Regina has been widely hailed for her mastery of her instrument and her drive to expand its possibilities.

"But trying to fit Regina into a neatly defined musical category is pointless," says Mr. Brancato. "She enjoys performing many styles of music-jazz, R&B, Latin, classical, blues, country, pop, African, and on and on. In each she explores the power of music through the voice of the violin."

Tickets to the October 26 concert are priced at $40 each and are on sale only at www.penguinrep.org or by calling (845) 786-2873. Group rates and student discount tickets are available.

Proceeds benefit Penguin Rep Theatre, Rockland's only nonprofit, professional theatre, which is celebrating its 42nd season.



