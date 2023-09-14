Paul Reiser, Judy Collins, Chris Botti, and More Set For Universal Preservation Hall's Upcoming Season

Universal Preservation Hall is adding to their already hearty list of amazing acts coming in the 2023-2024 season. UPH continues to expand its repertoire with the new kinds of performances it is bringing to Saratoga Springs. This next batch of shows includes classic tribute artists, a popular comedian, an octet from overseas, remixed timeless melodies, a dance party and the return of a Grammy-Award winner.

Comedian, actor and author Paul Reiser is one of Hollywood's most prolific creatives–and he shows no sign of slowing down. Reiser brings his stand-up tour to the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. He was voted one of Comedy Central's “Top 100 Comedians of All Time” and has starred in popular shows “Mad About You,” “Stranger Things,” “The Kominsky Method” and most recently “Reboot.”

Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti has been one of the most popular instrumentalists in the world for nearly three decades; he's collaborated with some of the biggest superstars on the planet, including Sting, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Herbie Hancock, Yo-Yo Ma and others; he's topped the jazz charts with numerous albums, earned multiple Gold and Platinum records, performed with symphony orchestras and on prestigious stages from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House. One of his next performances will be in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

Join CMA winner Kevin Richards, The Country Kickers and some of the most popular line dance instructors and choreographers for a fun day of Line Dance Lessons (from beginner to experienced), line dance demos and the biggest Country dance party in the Northeast. Join the Country Kickers & Friends “Saratoga Stomp”-Country Line Dance Workshop & Dance Party starting 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.

Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism since the 1960s. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work. Judy Collins will be in the Great Hall to celebrate the holiday season 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

One of the first shows to kick off 2024, Uptown will be coming to UPH 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. With the class of the young Temptations, moves like the Jackson 5 and the energy of Bruno Mars, this group of men combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today. Each member of the collective is a soloist who brings a unique flavor to the performance that will have any crowd on their feet dancing and singing along.

The British vocal ensemble VOCES8 has performed at many notable venues since its inception in 2005 including Cité de la Musique Paris, Sydney Opera House, Mariinsky Theatre Concert Hall amongst many others and next, is making a stop at UPH 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. The group performs an extensive repertory both in its a cappella concerts and in collaborations with leading musicians, orchestras, conductors and soloists.

The Seven Wonders: A Live Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is returning to Saratoga Springs 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 8. This unique group of accomplished musicians are bringing a whole new level of cool to Fleetwood Mac's timeless and wildly popular music, with a blistering and inspiring world-class live show.

Next in April, UPH will be welcoming Trailblazing Women of Country: a Tribute to Patsy, Loretta and Dolly 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12. This tribute show, featuring soloists Miko Marks, Country Music Television's 2022 “Next Woman of Country” and Nashville-based singer Kristina Train, will perform works from the artists' sizable discographies supported by a 5-member, all-woman band.

The Jazz Ambassadors is the official touring big band of the United States Army and will be in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20. The band's diverse repertoire includes big band swing, bebop, Latin, contemporary jazz, standards, popular tunes, Dixieland, vocals and patriotic selections, many of which are written or arranged by members of the Jazz Ambassadors. Tickets to this show are free and available March 2024.

Tickets are currently available for most shows through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.