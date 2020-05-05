Patchogue Theatre Takes Steps Towards Reopening

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) announced that it is taking its first steps on the path toward reopening.

Last week, the Board of Directors rehired two previous staff members who are working diligently to keep patrons, talent representatives, sponsors, and the greater Patchogue community updated regularly. The 1,100 seat historic theatre is aiming to reopen on September 1st. However, pending the guidelines issued by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, that date could change.

"Nothing is certain at the moment for anyone. What we can do is continue to stay prepared, plan for reopening, and engage our audience," said newly rehired PR & Marketing Director, Jodi Giambrone.

Also rehired was Box Office Manager Justin Pandolfi.

The Patchogue Theatre has already rescheduled its summer line-up and is working to reschedule even further into 2020 and 2021. The maximum capacity is just over 1,100 people, but will most likely be reduced in strict adherence to social distancing guidelines. "The current pandemic has created challenges from Lincoln Center to the Sydney Opera House, but we are confident that the Theatre will emerge better than ever," said Patchogue Village Deputy Mayor and Patchogue Theatre board member, Jack Krieger.

"We are currently producing a series of promotional videos and brainstorming creative ways to move forward. We expect changes in the way all theatres do business and it is important that we are ready to adapt and respond to those changes," added Ms. Giambrone.

For over 22 years, the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has played a vital role in the revitalization of Patchogue Village's downtown business district. Originally opened in 1923 as the region's premiere live performance venue, it was later transformed into one of the largest movie palaces on Long Island. Closed down and boarded up in the mid-1980s, it remained that way until a group of Patchogue businessmen bought it in the 1998. They sold it to the Incorporated Village of Patchogue which financed $7 million dollars to restore the building to its original splendor. Recently, the Village spent more than $1 million dollars to replace the roof and seats as well as other improvements to house and lobby. In 2018, the marque was replaced with a state-of-the-art digital video display.

The Theatre Box Office is currently open online, by phone, and by email, to answer any questions concerning ticket refunds, our program schedule, sponsorship and more. Visit us at PatchogueTheatre.org, call (631) 207-1313, or email Info@PatchogueTheatre.org.





