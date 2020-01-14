Patchogue Theatre Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents The Reduced Shakespeare Company's comedic production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, with additional material by Reed Martin and Directed by Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] is the original, and timeless classic from the Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC). Every ten years, give or take, the RSC goes back to the source, the fountainhead, the birth of all things that followed.

All 37 Plays in 97 Minutes! The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] is an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays. It was London's longest-running comedy, having clocked a very palpable nine years in London's West End at the Criterion Theatre! The show has been seen at the Kennedy Center, Off-Broadway, and from sea to shining sea. Join these madcap men in tights as they weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories and Tragedies in one wild and memorable ride that leaves audiences breathless and helpless with laughter.

Warning! This show is a high-speed roller-coaster type condensation of all of Shakespeare's plays, and is not recommended for people with heart ailments, bladder problems, inner-ear disorders, outer-ear disorders, Shakespearean scholars, degrees in Elizabethan history and/or people inclined to motion sickness. The RSC cannot be held responsible for expectant mothers!

In the spirit of Shakespeare himself, RSC shows contain some occasional bawdy language and mild innuendo. All children (and parents) are different, so we've chosen to rate our shows PG-13: Pretty Good If You're Thirteen.

Ticket prices range between $25.00-$59.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You