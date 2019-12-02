Patchogue Theatre Presents A CHAPIN FAMILY CHRISTMAS

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents A Chapin Family Christmas on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range between $29.00-$59.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office.

For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

This joyful and unique concert experience features traditional holiday songs re-styled by The Chapin Family, original songs of the season, and classic songs by the late, great Harry Chapin.

In the long rich history of Family Groups in American Roots Music, The Chapin Family has a special place. When these singers, songwriters and extraordinary live performers come together, magic happens. Tom, Steve, Jen, Abigail and Lily Chapin are all powerful musical artists who have active careers and multiple recordings, who just happen to be related, and who love making music together.

This extraordinary concert event brings together Harry Chapin's family and friends, whose successful musical careers are a testament to Harry's enduring legacy.

Scheduled to appear are:

Tom Chapin The Harry Chapin Band (Steve Chapin, "Big John" Wallace, Howard Fields, Jonathan Chapin and Clark Wallace) Jen Chapin with Jamie Fox and Stephan Crump The Chapin Sisters (Abigail Chapin and Lily Chapin)

Tom Chapin In a career that spans five decades, 25 albums and three Grammy awards, the multi-talented singer-songwriter-guitarist has covered an incredible amount of creative ground. Tom Chapin has maintained two long and productive parallel musical careers, both as a respected contemporary folk artist and as a pioneer in the field of children's music. In addition to his work as a recording artist and concert performer, Chapin has acted on Broadway, as well as working extensively in television, radio and film. He is on the Board of WhyHunger and remains active in a variety of environmental causes, and efforts on behalf of music and the arts in our public schools. His newest CD, "THREADS," features songs of hope, possibility, love and family.

STEVE CHAPIN, singer/songwriter and Clio award winner, and the multitalented producer, director, pianist, and vocalist who arranged and led Harry's Band. The enduring legacy of Harry's music is alive and well each time Steve and his band take the stage to perform their stunning recreations of Harry's most well-loved songs as well as Steve's own beautiful tunes.

JEN CHAPIN's music is urban folk soul -- story songs that search for community and shared meaning, powered by the funk and improvisation of the city. Critics have hailed her work as "brilliant.. soulfully poetic" (NPR), while Relix regards her as "one of the freshest voices singing today." She is an activist, with a life-long involvement in WhyHunger and is active in the local and sustainable food movement. She has a background in teaching and has a degree in International Relations.

THE CHAPIN SISTERS are Lily and Abigail Chapin, singing, songwriting sisters known for pristine harmonies and haunting melodies. They¹ve been compared to sister-acts of old and Appalachian family groups, yet their original songs and arrangements have a contemporary feel. Their newest album, "Today's Not Yesterday," was released in October 2015. These 12 songs, written mostly in New York, are as much about the sisters' past, and the eight years they spent living in Los Angeles, as they are about their present lives on the East Coast. They explore break-ups, leaving California, accepting change, reinventing oneself and returning home to the things that matter most. They have toured the world on their own and as back-up singers.

Harry Chapin (1942 - 1981) was one of our most passionate, political, prolific and inspiring songwriters. Author and singer of classic songs like "Taxi," "Mr. Tanner," "Mail Order Annie" and "W-O-L-D." A devastating auto accident in 1981 cut Harry's life short, yet he left behind a body of work that his fans continue to treasure decades after his death. He is also remembered as a great humanitarian: public advocate and educator, fund-raiser, musician, writer, filmmaker, Harry believed in believing. Because of his extraordinary contributions, Harry Chapin was posthumously awarded the Special Congressional Gold Medal in 1987.







