Patchogue Theatre Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary- A Century Of Memories, A Future Of Stars

The 1106-seat, not-for-profit theatre kicked off its centennial celebration with sold out performances of Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective with The Chapin Family.

Feb. 03, 2023  
A Patchogue Village landmark is making a milestone. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts celebrates its 100th Anniversary with special events throughout the year.

The 1106-seat, not-for-profit theatre kicked off its centennial celebration with sold out performances of Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective with The Chapin Family and In Conversation with The Sopranos featuring Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore, and Michael Imperioli.

Highlights in the upcoming season include The Moody Blues' legendary bass player John Lodge performing Day of Future Passed on February 28, southern rock staple the Marshall Tucker Band with the Outlaws on March 9, a solo acoustic performance by singer-songwriter Ryan Adams on April 2, and the "goodfellas" of comedy Vic DiBitetto & Eric D'Alessandro on May 13. At the height of the season, the Theatre will celebrate the anniversary of its opening date with a special performance by Louis Prima & The Witnesses on Saturday, May 20, following an invite-only pre-show reception.

For over five decades, singer, songwriter, bandleader, and trumpeter Louis Prima Sr. was known as The King of Swing. Now, his son Louis Prima Jr carries on his father's legacy into the 21st century as The Crown Prince of Swing. Prima and his band will perform music his father made famous, including, "Sing, Sing, Sing (With a Swing)," "Jump, Jive an' Wail," the TikTok famous version of "Pennies from Heaven," and Italian songs, "Angelina Zooma Zooma," "Buona Sera," "Che La Luna," and "Oh Marie."

"We wanted an artist that encompassed all different demographics and ages," says executive director Michele Rizzo-Berg. "It's going to be a really fun night."

Throughout the year, the Theatre will be present shows encompassing every decade of the past 100 years. Special performances and events include an authentic barbershop quartet and swing dancing on the Loading Dock, a Prohibition Party cocktail night at WhiskeyNeat, and A Night at the Theatre which will reveal the much-anticipated results of the Theatre's paranormal investigation conducted in December 2022. For a full list of events, visit patchoguetheatre.org/events

In keeping with the energy efficient upgrades Patchogue Theatre received as part of the Village of Patchogue's Green Energy Project, the Theatre is going green and making its season playbill digital this year. Patrons will be given a QR code to flip through our digital playbill online.

To honor the theatre's rich history, the Theatre teamed up with Patchogue Arts Council (PAC) to transform the lobby walls into an exhibit of historic posters and memorabilia which will rotate throughout the year.

PAC & PTPA is also putting out a call for artists working in any media to submit their artistic interpretation of the interior or exterior of the Theatre for the Centennial Art Poster Contest. Deadline to submit art is Monday, March 20, 2023. For more information, email info@PatchogueArts.org.

Sponsorship and fundraising opportunities are available, as well as space in a commemorative 100th Anniversary journal. Click Here to view levels.

Advertising is available in Patchogue Theatre's new digital season playbill and lobby signage. Click Here for more info on advertising opportunities.

Patchogue Theatre VIP Memberships are also available with two packages to choose from. VIP Memberships are good for one year and include first access to the best seats before the general public, savings on ticketing fees, discounts at the bar, and more. Click Here for more info on VIP Memberships



