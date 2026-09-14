PROOF to Open at Chenango River Theatre This Month

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Chenango River Theatre will conclude the Main Stage portion of its 20th season with David Auburn's Proof, running September 18 through October 4 on the Gault BMW Stage in Greene, New York.

Directed by CRT founding Artistic and Managing Director Bill Lelbach, the production will star Dayna Palya as Catherine, a young woman who has spent years caring for her father, Robert, a brilliant mathematician struggling with mental illness. Following his death, Catherine must contend with questions surrounding her own potential inheritance of both his mathematical gifts and his illness.

Palya returns to Chenango River Theatre for her third production in the past 12 months, following appearances in Dear Jack, Dear Louise in 2025 and The Last Five Years earlier this year.

Sky Vogel will make his CRT debut as Robert. Amy Crossman returns for her fourth Main Stage production with the company as Catherine's older sister, Claire. Crossman also previously brought her original solo show The Great Divide to CRT.

Ryan Canavan will play Harold "Hal" Dobbs, one of Robert's former students who develops a relationship with Catherine. Canavan previously appeared opposite Palya in CRT's production of Dear Jack, Dear Louise.

A story of family, trust, genius and mental illness, Proof won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards, including Best Play. The work also received the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, two Drama Desk Awards and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play.

In addition to Proof, CRT will present a One Night Stand performance of Why Not Me, Too? on Tuesday, September 22, featuring Payton Reilly and Chris "Red" Blisset.

Proof will run September 18-October 4, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $33 for adults, $12 for college students and $6 for patrons ages 18 and younger. The production is recommended for mature audiences.

Chenango River Theatre is located at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene, New York, approximately 15 minutes north of Binghamton. Tickets and additional information are available at Chenango River Theatre or by calling 607-656-8499.



Photo Credit: Bill Lelbach

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